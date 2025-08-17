BMW Championship Live Odds After Round 3: Robert MacIntyre vs. Scottie Scheffler in Final Round
Robert MacIntyre holds a four-stroke lead ahead of the final round of the BMW Championship, and while most four-stroke 54-hole leads on the PGA Tour are relatively safe, it's not the same when it's the No. 1 golfer in the world breathing down your neck. Scottie Scheffler sits four back from the Scotsman heading into the final round of the penultimate event of the 2025 PGA Tour season.
Can he catch MacIntyre on Sunday, or is the lead too big? Is there a different golfer that can come from the clouds to snatch victory away from MacIntyre and Scheffler? Let's take a look at the live odds, and then I'll give my take.
BMW Championship Live Odds Before Round 4
- Robert MacIntyre -175
- Scottie Scheffler +180
- Ludvig Aberg +1800
- Sam Burns +12500
- Harry Hall +15000
- Tommy Fleetwood +22500
- Maverick McNealy +35000
BMW Championship Live Prediction Before Round 4
I rarely recommend betting an odds on favorite heading into the final round, but we should feel lucky that we get -175 odds on a second tier golfer that's holding on to a four stroke lead heading into the final round of a PGA Tour event. If it were anyone other than Scottie Scheffler behind him, his odds would be significantly shorter.
To catch MacIntyre, Scheffler is going to need to rack up birdies, and I don't have faith he can do that on Sunday. He's gaining just 0.77 strokes per round in this event with his approach play. He's been relying on his driving and putting to get him into the position he's in, but to close the gap on MacIntyre, he either had to catch fire or hope MacIntyre implodes. Neither of which I foresee happening based on the metrics through the first three rounds.
MacIntyre is gaining 2.63 strokes per round with his irons. His ball striking has been on another level this week, and we'd have to see those numbers fall off a cliff for him to leave an opening for anyone to catch him. In this rare situation, I believe the -175 price point actually holds value on the Scot.
Pick: Robert MacIntyre -175
