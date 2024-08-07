Bo Nix's Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Suggest He Could Still Win Broncos' Quarterback Job
Don't count out Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix as a candidate to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award before he's even played a preseason snap.
It was shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter the Nix is the No. 3 quarterback on Denver's depth chart at the moment, which may have looked like a knock of his OROY stock ahead of the 2024 season.
However, that may not be the case.
According to DNVR's Zac Stevens, Denver listed all of its rookies in last on the depth chart at their position -- an old-school approach this early in camp.
So, there is still a real chance that Nix, a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, could beat out veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the starting job in Denver.
Oddsmakers seem to think that may happen, as Nix is fifth in the odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season at +1600, passing Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the most recent odds. The two QBs were tied at +1600 earlier this offseason, but McCarthy has fallen to +2000.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Caleb Williams +135
- Jayden Daniels +550
- Marvin Harrison, Jr. +650
- Malik Nabers: +1400
- Bo Nix +1600
- JJ McCarthy +2000
- Xavier Worthy +2500
- Drake Maye +2500
- Keon Coleman +2500
Can Bo Nix Win Denver Broncos' Quarterback Job?
Let's be honest, Denver would like it if Nix outshines Stidham and Wilson enough to be the unquestioned starter in Week 1 after it invested a high first-round pick in him this offseason.
Stidham is a journeyman and mainly a backup in his career while Wilson, a former No. 2 overall pick, has yet to prove that he can start at the NFL level.
So far in camp, there have been a lot of positive reports regarding Nix's play, and he was the clear choice by head coach Sean Payton, a good sign for his chances of starting this season.
Not only that, but Denver's players have complimented Nix, a sign that the youngster has already established himself in the locker room. After several years of subpar quarterback play, and the Russell Wilson era going poorly, Denver certainly could use a new leader at QB1.
There's still a long way to go in the offseason, and Nix will have to play well in the preseason to win the starting job, but he's ahead of two other quarterbacks from this draft class -- McCarthy and Drake Maye -- who were both picked over him.
Denver is likely to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, but if Nix comes in and helps it perform expectations, he could be a sneaky OROY candidate.
