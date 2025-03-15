Boise State vs. Colorado State Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Mountain West Championship Final
It was a logjam amongst the top five teams of the Mountain West all season long but it's Boise State and Colorado State who are finally set to face off in the conference tournament final.
Boise State took down the No. 1 seed, New Mexico, in the semi-final while Colorado State, the No. 2 seed, cruised to a comfortable win against No. 3 Utah State. The Rams will have confidence heading into this game, having defeated the Broncos in both regular season meetings.
Let's dive into the odds, props, and my best bet for this conference tournament final.
Boise State vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Boise State -1.5 (+100)
- Colorado State +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Boise State -110
- Colorado State -110
Total
- OVER 137.5 (-110)
- UNDER 137.5 (-110)
Boise State vs. Colorado State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 15
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Boise State Record: 24-9 (14-6 Conference)
- Colorado State Record: 24-9 (16-4 Conference)
Boise State vs. Colorado State Best Prop Bets
Boise State Prop Bet
- Tyson Degenhart OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-130) via BetMGM
Tyson Degenhart is already averaging 6.1 rebounds per game this season, but he's also the Broncos' top defense rebounder, grabbing 130 of them throughout the season. That's going to prove vital against a Colorado State team that doesn't concern itself with grabbing offensive boards, ranking 267th in the country in offensive rebounds.
Colorado State Prop Bet
- Nique Clifford OVER 19.5 Points (-125) via BetMGM
Nique Clifford has caught fire in recent games. He scored 36 points against Boise State in the regular season finale and has then recorded 25+ points in each of their first two tournament games. Let's bet on that hot streak to continue tonight with an NCAA Tournament berth on the line.
Boise State vs. Colorado State Prediction and Pick
Colorado State is the far superior shooting team in this game, and I expect that to help lead them to a third win against Boise State, resulting in a conference tournament championship. The Rams rank 25th in the country in effective field goal percentage at 55.8%. They've been even hotter lately, sporting an eFG% of 62.1% over their last three games.
Boise State ranks 110th in eFG% at 52.2%, which has dropped to 47.5% in their last three games. It's clear that not only are the Rams the better shooting team, but they're also coming into this game with better momentum.
It's also worth noting that both teams come into this game ranking in the top 100 in the country in three-point shot rate, but it's Colorado State that has the better perimeter defense. The Broncos rank 171st in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 33.6% from beyond the arc.
I'll back Colorado State is a pick'em in the championship game.
Pick: Colorado State -110 via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
