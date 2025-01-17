Boise State vs. New Mexico Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, January 17th
Boise State will seek a marquee road win against New Mexico in a battle of Mountain West stalwarts on Friday night.
Boise State nearly took down Utah State on the road last week, and now is a small underdog on Friday night in hopes of getting over the hump against a frenetic pace New Mexico squad that is off a stunning loss on the road earlier this week to San Jose State.
Now, the Lobos return home where the team has historically thrived, but that hasn’t been as clear this season. Can Boise State break through and grab an impressive win?
Here’s our betting preview for Friday night’s late night showdown.
Boise State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Boise State: +3.5 (-110)
- New Mexico: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Boise State: +136
- New Mexico: -164
Total: 151.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Boise State vs. New Mexico How to Watch
- Date: Friday, January 17th
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: The Pit
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Boise State Record: 13-5
- New Mexico Record: 14-4
Boise State vs. New Mexico Key Players to Watch
Boise State
Tyson Degenhart: The veteran forward is starting to find his form that has paced Boise State over the last several years, shooting 45% from beyond the arc in MWC play while posting a gaudy 63% effective field goal percentage. He has scored in double figures in every game but one this season.
New Mexico
Donovan Dent: Dent continues to play at an extremely high level for the Lobos. Despite the one-point loss to San Jose State, Dent was fantastic, scoring 17 points and dishing out five assists. A blur with the ball in his hands, Dent will look to find a bit more consistency from the field as his effective field goal percentage is down in league play to 48%. He’ll have his hands full against a physical Boise State defense.
Boise State vs. New Mexico Prediction and Pick
I think we are poised for points in this one as each team can put pressure on vulnerabilities on the other team's defense.
The Broncos offense is poised to round into form from beyond the arc, and Degenhart finding his stroke in league play is a massive boost to the team’s shot profile. The team is 155th in three-point rate but are outside the top 200 in three-point percentage. However, New Mexico has been gashed from deep this season, 337th in three-point field goal percentage allowed.
The Lobos defense is aggressive, top 50 in turnover percentage, but are also prone to fouls and open gaps from beyond the arc, which is what a fundamentally sound Boise State offense can exploit.
However, I think New Mexico can dominate in the open court with Dent leading the way. Boise State doesn’t pressure the ball much and that should allow New Mexico’s fast paced offense to hunt open court chances.
Boise State has gone over in all but one Mountain West game this season and is fresh off a 96-point outburst against Wyoming. I’m going to count on the offense to keep it rolling on the road, but for New Mexico to light up the scoreboard as well.
PICK: OVER 151.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.