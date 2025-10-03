Boise State vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
The Boise State Broncos have won three games in a row after losing their season opener to the South Florida Bulls, but they are massive underdogs in Week 6 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame dropped back-to-back games to ranked opponents (Miami and Texas A&M) to open the season, but it is now back to .500 and remains in the top-25 heading into Week 6.
After a College Football Playoff appearance last season, the Fighting Irish are looking to run the table to give themselves a shot at making the field in 2025.
Boise State – which was ranked coming into the season – is a solid test, as it has put together three wins in a row by double digits.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday’s matchup.
Boise State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Boise State +20.5 (-110)
- Notre Dame -20.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Boise State: +800
- Notre Dame: -1350
Total
- 64.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Boise State vs. Notre Dame How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 4
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Boise State record: 3-1
- Notre Dame record: 2-2
Boise State vs. Notre Dame Key Player to Watch
Jeremiyah Love, Running Back, Notre Dame
Love leads Notre Dame in rushing yards (341) and is averaging 5.2 yards per carry this season to go with five rushing scores. He and Jadarian Price (6.8 yards per carry, six scores) have formed an impressive one-two punch in the Notre Dame backfield.
This is a great matchup for the Fighting Irish and their run game, as Boise State ranks just 123rd in the country in EPA/Rush on defense. The Broncos are allowing over 150 rushing yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry this season.
Love had 157 rushing yards in Week 4, and he’ll aim to build on that game on Saturday.
Boise State vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
These are two teams that can light it up on offense, as the Broncos rank 38th in EPA/Play on offense while the Fighting Irish are 17th in EPA/Play.
Notre Dame’s running game should have a field day against this Boise State defense, but the Fighting Irish aren’t exactly an elite group themselves on the defensive end, ranking 99th in defensive EPA/Play and 93rd in defensive success rate.
Through four games, Notre Dame has combined for 51, 81, 86 and 69 points, scoring 40 or more points in three of its games.
Boise State struggled on offense in Week 1, losing 34-7, but it has bounced back since. The Broncos have scored 47 or more points in their last three games, clearing this total in two of them.
I’ll bet on both offenses in this matchup, especially since a near three-touchdown spread is a lot to lay on a .500 Notre Dame team.
Pick: OVER 64.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock eight $25 bonus bets and a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket when you claim the latest promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.