Boise State vs. South Florida Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 1
We’ve got an intriguing cross-country clash in Week 1 as Boise State heads to Tampa with a chance to stamp itself as a Group of Five frontrunner right out of the gate.
South Florida enters with the kind of offensive flash that can keep opponents on their heels, especially with Byrum Brown healthy and at the controls.
But Boise’s reputation is built on discipline, depth, and defensive toughness, and this matchup provides an early look at whether the Broncos’ offseason upgrades can translate into results against a tempo-heavy attack.
Boise State vs. South Florida Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Boise State -6.5 (-110)
- South Florida +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Boise State (+105)
- South Florida (-126)
Total
- Over 63.5 (-110)
- Under 63.5 (-110)
Boise State vs. South Florida How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025
- Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Boise State Record: 0-0
- South Florida Record: 0-0
Boise State vs. South Florida Final Score Prediction
Boise’s defensive front is the hinge point in this game, and the early returns suggest the added bulk will pay dividends against a South Florida offensive line that struggled in pass protection a season ago.
Byrum Brown will hit his moments, particularly in tempo situations, but the Broncos’ ability to limit explosive plays on the perimeter is the difference in turning long drives into field goals rather than touchdowns.
Offensively, Boise’s run game sets the tone — grinding through the middle quarters and wearing down a Bulls defense that ranked near the bottom nationally in yards allowed per play. By the time the fourth quarter arrives, USF’s pace is working against them, as depth becomes an issue and Boise finds chunk gains against a tiring secondary.
The scoreboard may show a competitive game for two and a half quarters, but ultimately, the Broncos’ efficiency and defensive composure create separation late. This is the kind of opener that sharpens Boise for a bigger stage while underscoring USF’s lingering defensive gaps.
Final Score: Boise State 34, South Florida 24
