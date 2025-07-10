Braves vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, July 10
The Atlanta Braves and A’s have traded back-to-back blowout wins entering Thursday’s series finale at Sutter Health Park.
The A’s have struggled at home all season long, going 17-30 straight up, and they’re set as underdogs on Thursday with Spencer Strider (3.93 ERA) on the mound for Atlanta.
The Braves are in fourth place in the NL East and don’t look like a playoff team this season, but they’re hoping to close out this series with a win after Strider has started to look like his former All-Star self in recent outings.
Meanwhile, the A’s are battling to climb out of last place in the AL West despite a strong first 40 or so games to the season. The A’s have really fallen off since, although they’re 5-5 in their last 10.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this series finale.
Braves vs. A’s Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (-106)
- A’s +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Braves: -156
- A’s: +128
Total
- 10 (Over -108/Under -112)
Braves vs. A’s Probable Pitchers
- Braves: Spencer Strider (3-7, 3.93 ERA)
- A’s: JP Sears (7-7, 4.76 ERA)
Braves vs. A’s How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 10
- Time: 9:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-CA, FDSSO
- Braves record: 40-51
- A’s record: 38-56
Braves vs. A’s Best MLB Prop Bet
Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Spencer Strider UNDER 8.5 Strikeouts (-155)
The A’s are averaging over eight strikeouts per game in the 2025 season, but I think this number is a little too high for Strider, especially since he only has one outing where he’s pitched more than six innings this season.
If Strider only goes six frames on Thursday, he’d need to strike out half of the batters he gets out to clear this prop. Overall this season, the Braves righty has cleared 8.5 K’s in just one of his 10 outings.
He still has wipeout stuff (92nd percentile in whiff percentage this season), but I simply think the number is a little high for this matchup. Strider could still have a strong start and fall short of this total. Since he’s hit the UNDER on 8.5 K’s in nine of 10 games, I’ll fade him in this market on Thursday.
Braves vs. A’s Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why bettors should trust Strider in the first few innings of Thursday’s game:
I love the Braves early in their matchup with the A’s on Thursday night.
Spencer Strider is on the mound for the Braves, and while he hasn’t been lights out this season (3.93 ERA), the righty is still the superior starter in this matchup. Strider has a 3.00 ERA and a 2.45 Fielding Independent Pitching over his last six starts, allowing three or fewer earned runs in all of those outings.
Meanwhile, JP Sears has been less than lights out for the A’s this season. The lefty enters Thursday’s action with a 4.76 ERA, and his expected ERA isn’t much better, sitting at 4.22 according to Statcast.
The A’s are also awful at home this season, going 17-30. It’s a big reason why they’re in last place in the AL West.
I don’t mind betting on the Braves in the full game moneyline either, but they haven’t looked like a playoff team in 2025. So, I’m going to trust Strider to outduel Sears early and forget the bullpens in this matchup.
Pick: Braves First 5 Innings Moneyline (-175 at DraftKings)
