Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mariners-Yankees, Braves-A’s, Mets-Orioles)
Thursday’s MLB action features a few afternoon matchups, headlined by a doubleheader between the New York Mets and the Baltimore Orioles.
I have a prediction for Game 1 of that matchup, which starts early at 12:10 p.m. EST.
In addition to that, there are a few starting pitchers to look at later in the slate, as the New York Yankees take on the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves turn to ace Spencer Strider in a matchup with the A’s.
Thursday is a shortened slate due to several teams having travel days, but that’s not going to stop us from betting on some baseball!
Here’s a full breakdown of three of my favorite plays for the action on July 10.
MLB Best Bets for Thursday, July 10
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Seattle Mariners First 5 Innings Moneyline (-160) vs. New York Yankees
- Atlanta Braves First 5 Innings Moneyline (-175) vs. A’s
- New York Mets-Baltimore Orioles Game 1 OVER 9 (-119)
Seattle Mariners First 5 Innings Moneyline (-160) vs. New York Yankees
The Yankees have taken back-to-back games from the Mariners to open their three-game series, but I’m not sold on the Bronx Bombers getting off to a fast start on Thursday night.
Bryan Woo is on the mound for the Mariners, and the righty has been great in the 2025 season, posting a 2.77 ERA in 17 starts, leading the Mariners to a 10-7 record in those games.
Meanwhile, the Yankees will be turning to veteran Marcus Stroman, who simply has not found his best stuff in 2025. Stroman enters this start with a 7.45 ERA in five appearances, and he’s allowed at least three runs in four of those five starts.
On top of that, Stroman has not pitched more than five innings in a single game this season. Woo, on the other hand, has held opponents to two or fewer runs in 11 of his 17 outings in the 2025 season.
He already shut down the Yankees once this season, allowing four hits and no runs in 6.1 innings in a start in May.
New York may win this game, but I don’t see it leading while Stroman is still on the bump.
Atlanta Braves First 5 Innings Moneyline (-175) vs. A’s
Another first five innings play?
I love the Braves early in their matchup with the A’s on Thursday night.
Spencer Strider is on the mound for the Braves, and while he hasn’t been lights out this season (3.93 ERA), the righty is still the superior starter in this matchup. Strider has a 3.00 ERA and a 2.45 Fielding Independent Pitching over his last six starts, allowing three or fewer earned runs in all of those outings.
Meanwhile, JP Sears has been less than lights out for the A’s this season. The lefty enters Thursday’s action with a 4.76 ERA, and his expected ERA isn’t much better, sitting at 4.22 according to Statcast.
The A’s are also awful at home this season, going 17-30. It’s a big reason why they’re in last place in the AL West.
I don’t mind betting on the Braves in the full game moneyline either, but they haven’t looked like a playoff team in 2025. So, I’m going to trust Strider to outduel Sears early and forget the bullpens in this matchup.
New York Mets-Baltimore Orioles Game 1 OVER 9 (-119)
In the opening game of the Mets-Orioles doubleheader, there is quite the pitching matchup.
Mets lefty David Peterson is on the mound against Baltimore’s veteran right-hander Charlie Morton, and neither pitcher is really worth trusting right now.
While Morton has led the O’s to wins in six of his last seven appearances, Baltimore also lost the first 12 games he pitched in this season.
Morton enters this start with a 5.47 ERA, and that’s despite him posting a 2.97 ERA over his last seven games (all starts).
Meanwhile, Peterson has solid numbers at face value (3.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP), but he ranks in the 36th percentile in expected ERA (4.19) and the 20th percentile in expected batting average against (.272).
With both of these pitchers showing signs that they aren’t as great as they’ve pitched recently, I’m leaning to the OVER in the first game of this doubleheader.
While both of these teams have hit the UNDER more often in the 2025 season, Peterson has multiple outings with five runs allowed since the start of June and Morton was extremely shaky to start the season.
The Mets have a loaded offense, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see both of these starters chased early on in Game 1.
