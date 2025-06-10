Braves vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 10
The Atlanta Braves picked up a 7-1 win in their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers, but they have a lot of work to do if they want to get back in the playoff mix in the National League.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee is just 5.5 games back of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central division heading into Tuesday’s contest.
Grant Holmes (3.99 ERA) will get the ball for the Braves in this matchup against Brewers youngster Quinn Priester (3.88 ERA). While neither of these starters has pitched terribly this season, their teams are both three games under .500 when they take the mound (Braves are 5-8, Brewers are 4-7).
So, who has the advantage on Tuesday night?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Braves vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (+133)
- Brewers +1.5 (-163)
Moneyline
- Braves: -124
- Brewers: +102
Total
- 8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Braves vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Grant Holmes (3-4, 3.99 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Quinn Priester (3-2, 3.88 ERA)
Braves vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 10
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSWI, FDSSO
- Braves record: 28-37
- Brewers record: 35-32
Braves vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Christian Yelich to Hit a Home Run (+475)
In today’s Daily Dinger – SI Betting’s best home run prop picks – I shared why Yelich is worth a look given his performance over the last 14 days of action:
This season, Christian Yelich is hitting just .233, but he’s been a lot better against right-handed pitching, hitting .252 with 12 of his 13 homers this season.
On Tuesday, Yelich has a solid matchup against Atlanta Braves righty Grant Holmes, who has given up 11 home runs in 13 appearances in 2025. Holmes enters this start with a 3.99 ERA and a 4.55 FIP in the 2025 season.
Over the last two weeks, Yelich has been heating up, hitting .356 with four homers in 12 games. He has an impressive 1.076 OPS during that stretch.
I don’t mind taking a shot on the Milwaukee Brewers star at this price, as he’s nearly 5/1 to leave the yard on Tuesday.
Braves vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
There are a couple of interesting trends to note in the second game of this early-week series:
- The UNDER is 39-25-3 in the Brewers’ games this season (third-most in MLB).
- The UNDER is 35-25-5 in the Braves’ games this season (eighth-most in MLB).
- The UNDER is 20-11-1 when the Brewers are at home this season.
While I don’t want to bet strictly off of trends, these offenses also haven’t been great in 2025. The Brewers are 25th in OPS while the Braves are 15th, and Atlanta is also just 20th in MLB in runs scored.
When it comes to Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), Milwaukee is 25th and the Braves are 16th out of 30 MLB teams.
Holmes has just three outings where he’s given up four or more runs, and Priester has a 2.51 ERA over his last six starts.
This total is a little high for my liking in Game 2 of this series.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
