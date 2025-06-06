Braves vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 6
The Braves just aren't what they used to be in recent years. They head into San Francisco off a sweep by the Diamondbacks after dropping the final game 11-10 on Thursday. After splitting a series with the Padres, San Francisco continues to vie in the ever-competitive NL West, where it is seven games above .500 and yet are in third place.
Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.37 ERA) will start for the Giants, who is settling into the rotation with a sound start against the Marlins in which he allowed one earned run in 5 ⅓ innings. Spencer Schwellenbach (4-4, 3.13 ERA), in his second season as a Braves starter, is piping hot after touching his season-high strikeout count in back-to-back starts at 11.
Let’s jump into a player prop and prediction for the series opener between these two.
Braves vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (+130)
- Giants +1.5 (-156)
Moneyline
- Braves (-134)
- Giants (+114)
Total
- Over 7.5 (-106)
- Under 7.5 (-114)
Braves vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (4-4, 3.13 ERA)
- Giants: Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.37 ERA)
Braves vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 6, 2025
- Time: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, FDSN Southeast
- Braves Record: 27-34
- Giants Record: 35-28
Braves vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Spencer Schwellenbach Over 5.5 (-140 at FanDuel)
This is about as long as I’m willing to play this, but after back-to-back starts with 11 strikeouts, I like his odds against a Giants club that has the 10th most total strikeouts this season. Per Statcast, the Giants also swing and miss at the fourth highest clip. Schwellenbach’s velocity is up 1 mph this season while his walk rate is exceptional, placing in the top 91 percentile. His put away rates are significantly up on four of the six pitches in his arsenal, so let’s look for another wealth of dismissals on Friday night.
Braves vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
I’m going with Under even despite the tricky line because, as SI’s Iain MacMillan said in his MLB best bets column, both teams have struggling offenses right now, ranking 28th and 18th in OPS over the past two weeks, respectively. That in addition to a pair of trending pitchers on the mound and I’m comfortable enough with this number.
Pick: Under 7.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
