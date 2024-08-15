Braves vs. Giants Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Thursday, Aug. 15 (Can Giants Avoid Sweep?)
The San Francisco Giants are falling further and further out of the NL wild card race after dropping three straight to the Atlanta Braves to open this week.
The Giants are now under .500 on the season, and they’ll turn to ace Logan Webb to stop the bleeding – and their four-game losing streak – this afternoon against the Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta has stayed afloat even without MVP Ronald Acuna Jr., and it’s leaning on lefty Max Fried to complete the sweep.
Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this series finale.
Braves vs. Giants Run Line, Moneyline and Total
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (+170)
- Giants +1.5 (-205)
Moneyline
- Braves: -102
- Giants: -118
Total
- 7 (Over -118/Under -102)
Braves vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Max Fried (7-6, 3.56 ERA)
- San Francisco: Logan Webb (10-8, 3.32 ERA)
Braves vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 15
- Time: 3:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports South, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Braves record: 64-56
- Giants record: 61-62
Braves vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Braves
Michael Harris II: Harris is back after a lengthy stint on the injured list, and he torched the Giants on Wednesday, driving in five runs thanks to a grand slam. He was one of four Braves to homer in the 13-2 win.
San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb: Even though Webb hasn’t been as dominant as previous seasons, he’s posted a 3.32 ERA and 2.86 FIP through 25 starts. San Francisco has won Webb’s last three starts, and he’s allowed just two earned runs over that stretch.
Braves vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Can the Giants avoid the sweep on Thursday?
This matchup features by far the best pitching matchup of the day, but there’s a reason to back Logan Webb, which I outlined in today’s Rounding the Bases, our MLB Straight Up Picks for SI Betting.
San Francisco can't score right now, putting up just five total runs in this series, but luckily it has ace Logan Webb on the bump today.
Webb pitched a shutout on July 31 and has been unhittable since that start, allowing just 13 hits and two earned runs over his last 21.2 innings (0.83 ERA).
He takes on Fried, who is making his third start since a short IL stint. In August, Fried has a 9.72 ERA, allowing 11 hits in 8.1 innings of work (two starts).
If there's a time to bet on the Giants to get back on track, it's when Webb is on the mound. San Francisco is 3-0 in his last three starts to move it to 12-13 in his outings in 2024.
Pick: Giants Moneyline (-118)
