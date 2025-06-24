Braves vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 24
The New York Mets are just 1-9 in their last 10 games, and they’ve fallen to second place in the NL East heading into the second game of a four-game set with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night in New York.
Atlanta took the series opener, 3-2, on Monday night, and it is favored on the road on Tuesday with righty Spencer Strider on the mound.
Strider remains a dominant strikeout pitcher, but he has some concerning underlying metrics so far in 2025, ranking in the first percentile in average exit velocity against and the 45th percentile in expected ERA.
Luckily for the Braves, Strider is facing Frankie Montas, who is making his 2025 debut after some rough outings in his rehab assignment in Triple-A. Montas had an ERA over 13.00 in four starts, allowing eight home runs in those outings.
Can he turn things around at the MLB level?
Oddsmakers don’t appear to be sold, as they have the Mets set as underdogs – a sign that they’ll continue this losing stretch.
Braves vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (+109)
- Mets +1.5 (-132)
Moneyline
- Braves: -150
- Mets: +123
Total
- 9 (Over -106/Under -114)
Braves vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Spencer Strider (2-25, 3.89 ERA)
- New York: Frankie Montas (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Braves vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 24
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Braves record: 36-41
- Mets record: 46-33
Braves vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets
Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+285)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Olson is worth a look against New York:
Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson has a solid matchup on Tuesday night against the New York Mets, as he’s gone 2-for-4 in his career against Mets starter Frankie Montas.
Montas is making his 2025 debut, and he did not fare well in his rehab starts, posting a 13.19 ERA with eight home runs allowed in Triple-A. He allowed eight homers over the course of four starts, so one can only imagine how bad he would have looked at the MLB level.
I’m fading Montas in this one, as he gave up 24 homers in 30 outings in the 2024 season.
Olson has been solid against right-handed pitching in 2025, posting an .844 OPS with 11 of his 15 home runs.
Braves vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
Even though Strider has been far from lights out in the 2025 season, I can’t trust Montas after he was shelled in Triple-A while attempting to get ready to contribute for the Mets.
New York is really struggling at the moment, ranking 27th in runs scored and 26th in batting average over its last 15 days (13 games). The lack of production from the offense is extremely concerning with Montas on the mound, as New York may not be able to win a low-scoring game – like it could have on Monday.
Strider got off to a slow start in 2025, but he’s allowed just one run and eight hits over his last two starts (12.0 innings of work) to lower his ERA to 3.89 on the season. He also has a solid FIP of 3.79 through seven outings.
The Braves are five games under .500 this season, but they’ve won seven of their last 10 and have been a much better team than the Mets over the last two weeks. I’ll back them with Strider on the bump tonight.
Pick: Braves Moneyline (-150 at DraftKings)
