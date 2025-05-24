Braves vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, May 24
The Atlanta Braves have lost three straight games and are 0-5 against the San Diego Padres this season.
They'll look to snap both losing streaks today when they face the Padres in the second game of their three-game weekend set. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this National League showdown.
Braves vs. Padres Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Padres -1.5 (+158)
- Braves +1.5 (-192)
Moneyline
- Padres -104
- Braves -112
Total
- 9 (Over -102/Under -120)
Padres vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 24
- Game Time: 4:10 PM EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network South, Padres.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Padres Record: 28-21
- Braves Record: 24-26
Padres vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Michael King, RHP (4-2, 2.59 ERA)
- Atlanta: Grant Holmes, RHP (2-3, 4.01 ERA)
Padres vs. Braves Best Prop Bet
- Fernando Tatis Jr. Home Run (+330) via FanDuel
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm batting on Fernando Tatis Jr. to hit a home run:
Grant Holmes gets the start for the Atlanta Braves tonight and he's allowing 1.7 home runs per game, the most amongst all starting pitchers on Saturday's slate. To try to take advantage of that, we're going to target Fernando Tatis Jr., who has already hit 12 home runs on the season. Let's see if he can hit a 13th dinger today.
Padres vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Despite backing Tatis Jr. to hit a home run, I still like the Braves to get the win today. I broke down why in today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers:
If you're going to bet on the Braves, the time to do it is when they're facing a right-handed pitcher to avoid their struggles against lefties this season. Thankfully, they're taking on a righty today in Michael King. The Braves' Ops improves from .653 against lefties to .723 against righties, and they've also recorded a .742 OPS over the past 14 days, which ranks in the top half of the Majors.
The Padres are trending in the opposite direction, ranking 20th in OPS over the past two weeks at .689. I think this is a great opportunity to buy low on a Braves team on a losing streak whose underlying numbers are better than you might think.
Pick: Braves -112
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!