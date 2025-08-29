Braves vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 29
The Philadelphia Phillies bounced back in a big way on Thursday, cruising past the Atlanta Braves in their season opener, winning by a score of 19-4 behind four home runs by Kyle Schwarber.
The two teams will play in the second game of their four-game series on Friday night. Let's dive into the odds for the game, and then I'll break down my two best bets.
Braves vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Braves +1.5 (-145)
- Phillies -1.5 (+118)
Moneyline
- Braves +150
- Phillies -185
Total
- Over 9 (-115)
- Under 9 (-105)
Braves vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Bryce Elder, RHP (5-9, 6.12 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Ranger Suarez, LHP (10-6, 3.07 ERA)
Braves vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 29
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV+
- Braves Record: 61-73
- Phillies Record: 77-57
Braves vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bryce Elder OVER 3.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+110) via Ceasars
I'm going to fade Bryce Elder as much as I can in this game. He faced the Phillies on June 27, giving up nine earned runs in just 2.0 innings pitched. His 6.12 ERA on the year is less than promising, and he could be in for a tough start against the Phillies' lineup.
Braves vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting on the Phillies to win and cover the -1.5 run line:
This game has all the makings of a blowout in favor of the Phillies. It's a completely lopsided pitching matchup with Ranger Suarez (3.07 ERA) taking on Bryce Elder (6.12 ERA) of the Braves. Elder has allowed 5+ earned runs in three of his last six starts. The last time he faced the Phillies, he allowed nine earned runs in just 2.0 innings pitched.
Offensively, the Phillies rank fourth in the Majors in wRC+ since the All-Star Break, while the Braves come in at 11th. At home, the Phillies should have no issue winning this game by margin.
Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+118) via BetMGM
