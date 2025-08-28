Braves vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 28
The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will face off in a four-game series in the NL East this weekend, starting with a series opener tonight.
The Phillies enter the series on a three-game losing streak, getting swept at the hands of the New York Mets. Now, they hold just a four-game division lead over the Mets, so getting back on track against the 61-72 Braves this weekend is pivotal.
The Braves are coming off a 2-1 series win against the Marlins, scoring a combined 23 runs in their last two games.
Braves vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Braves +1.5 (-115)
- Phillies -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Braves +165
- Phillies -200
Total
- Over 9.5 (-105)
- Under 9.5 (-115)
Braves vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Cal Quantrill, RHP (4-11, 5.51 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Aaron Nola, RHP (2-7, 6.52 ERA)
Braves vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 28
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, MLBN
- Braves Record: 61-72
- Phillies Record: 76-57
Braves vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Ronald Acuna Jr. Home Run (+360) via FanDuel Sportsbook
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm backing Ronald Acuna Jr. to hit a home run:
Aaron Nola has had plenty of issues this season, sporting an ERA of 6.52. What's even more significant is that he's giving up 2.0 home runs per nine innings pitched, one of the highest rates amongst MLB starting pitchers. Let's try to take advantage of that by backing a member of the Atlanta Braves to hit a home run tonight.
Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves in slugging percentage at .540, while already hitting 15 home runs in 67 games. He's in a great spot to hit a 16th home run tonight, and I love this bet at +360.
Braves vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
The OVER in this game is the bet to make. I broke down why in today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers:
This game has all the makings of a high-scoring affair. The pitching matchup in this one could lead to plenty of early runs as Cal Quantrill (5.51 ERA) of the Braves takes on Aaron Nola (6.52 ERA) of the Phillies.
On top of the bad pitching matchup, this is also a game between two of the hotter offenses in baseball. Since the All-Star break, the Phillies rank seventh in wRC+, while the Braves come in at 11th in that stat.
Let's sit back and root for runs in this NL East showdown.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-105) via BetMGM
