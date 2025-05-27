Braves vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 27
The Philadelphia Phillies sit in first place in the National League with a 34-19 record and now head into a pivotal series against the Atlanta Braves in an NL East showdown.
The Braves stumbled out of the gates to start the season, but they're desperately trying to get back into the mix atop the division. A series win against the Phillies this week would go a long way in doing that.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.
Braves vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (+150)
- Phillies +1.5 (-180)
Moneyline
- Braves -102
- Phillies -118
Total
- 8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Braves vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 27
- Game Time: 6:45 PM EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, TBS (out-of-market only)
- Braves Record: 25-27
- Phillies Record: 34-19
Braves vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Spencer Strider, RHP (0-2, 5.79 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Ranger Suarez, LHP (3-0, 3.70 ERA)
Braves vs. Phillies Best Prop Bet
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Trea Turner to hit a home run:
Spencer Strider has struggled since his return to action, giving up two home runs in his first 9.1 innings pitched this season. If his struggles continue, betting on a member of the Phillies to go deep against him today seems like a good wager. The player I'm going to target is Trea Turner, who is fourth on the Phillies in slugging percentage at .443, but has hit just five home runs this season. Based on his slugging numbers, it's only a matter of time before he hits a sixth dinger.
Braves vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
The Braves have begun to bounce back from their rough start to the season, but their struggles against left-handed pitching continue. Their OPS drops from .730 against right-handed pitchers to .649 against lefties.
Today, they'll take on Ranger Suarez of the Phillies, who has a 3-0 record and a 3.70 ERA. Considering he's taking on Spencer Strider, who has struggled through his first two starts this season, the Phillies have the clear pitching advantage tonight.
I'm surprised the Phillies aren't bigger home favorites. I won't hesitate to back them in this NL East duel.
Pick: Phillies -118 via DraftKings
