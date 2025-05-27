SI

Braves vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 27

Iain MacMillan

The Phillies are home favorites against the Braves on Tuesday night.
The Phillies are home favorites against the Braves on Tuesday night. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies sit in first place in the National League with a 34-19 record and now head into a pivotal series against the Atlanta Braves in an NL East showdown.

The Braves stumbled out of the gates to start the season, but they're desperately trying to get back into the mix atop the division. A series win against the Phillies this week would go a long way in doing that.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Braves vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

  • Braves -1.5 (+150)
  • Phillies +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline

  • Braves -102
  • Phillies -118

Total

  • 8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Braves vs. Phillies How to Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, May 27
  • Game Time: 6:45 PM EST
  • Venue: Citizens Bank Park
  • How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, TBS (out-of-market only)
  • Braves Record: 25-27
  • Phillies Record: 34-19

Braves vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

  • Atlanta: Spencer Strider, RHP (0-2, 5.79 ERA)
  • Philadelphia: Ranger Suarez, LHP (3-0, 3.70 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Best Prop Bet

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Trea Turner to hit a home run:

Spencer Strider has struggled since his return to action, giving up two home runs in his first 9.1 innings pitched this season. If his struggles continue, betting on a member of the Phillies to go deep against him today seems like a good wager. The player I'm going to target is Trea Turner, who is fourth on the Phillies in slugging percentage at .443, but has hit just five home runs this season. Based on his slugging numbers, it's only a matter of time before he hits a sixth dinger.

Braves vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

The Braves have begun to bounce back from their rough start to the season, but their struggles against left-handed pitching continue. Their OPS drops from .730 against right-handed pitchers to .649 against lefties.

Today, they'll take on Ranger Suarez of the Phillies, who has a 3-0 record and a 3.70 ERA. Considering he's taking on Spencer Strider, who has struggled through his first two starts this season, the Phillies have the clear pitching advantage tonight.

I'm surprised the Phillies aren't bigger home favorites. I won't hesitate to back them in this NL East duel.

Pick: Phillies -118 via DraftKings

Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting