Is Breanna Stewart Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Liberty vs. Wings)
Breanna Stewart will not suit up for the New York Liberty on Monday when they face the Dallas Wings because of a lower right leg injury she suffered over the weekend. .
While imaging revealed no significant damage, the Liberty are taking no chances with their two-time WNBA MVP, choosing to give her time to recover instead of rushing her back ahead of playoffs.
The Liberty, currently favored by eight points over the Wings per FanDuel Sportsbook, will begin a challenging four-game road trip in Dallas. The team will play five of its next six games away from home as it attempts to defend it's first-place standing in the Eastern Conference.
Stewart had left Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks early in the first quarter after signaling to the bench while jogging down the court. She hopped on her left foot briefly before exiting with 6:33 remaining in the opening frame. The injury ends her perfect attendance streak this season, where she’s averaged 18.3 points per game.
In Friday’s victory over Phoenix, Stewart had a low-scoring showing, netting only six points, but still recorded eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals.
The Liberty are already navigating several injury concerns with the postseason on the horizon. Backup center Nyara Sabally, sidelined with lingering discomfort, will miss the next 2-3 weeks as the team takes a cautious approach ahead of the postseason. Kennedy Burke saw limited minutes on Saturday due to cramping, and Leonie Fiebich played through a hand injury sustained the day before.
Liberty vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Liberty -8 (-110)
- Wings +8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty (-355)
- Wings (+270)
Total
- Over 171.5 (-110)
- Under 171.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.