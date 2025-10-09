Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for NLDS Game 4
The Chicago Cubs used a four-run first inning to force a Game 4 with a 4-3 win on Wednesday, but it may not be as easy on Thursday night.
Neither team has officially named a starter, but it’s likely to be a rematch of Game 1 with Freddy Peralta for Milwaukee and Matthew Boyd for Chicago. The Brewers could opt to give Peralta another two days of rest, though, for a potential Game 5 at home, but would have to likely throw a bullpen game on Thursday.
Can the Brewers close out the series in Game 4?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Cubs on Thursday night.
Brewers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Brewers -1.5 (+144)
- Cubs +1.5 (-176)
Moneyline
- Brewers -118
- Cubs -103
Total
- 7 (Over -115/Under -105)
Brewers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: TBD
- Cubs: TBD
Brewers vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 9
- Time: 9:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Brewers record: 97-65 (2-1)
- Cubs record: 92-70 (4-3)
Brewers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jackson Chourio OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+100)
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio has been a key cog in the top of the lineup all season long, and the postseason is no different.
Chourio has an extra-base hit in each of the first three games in this series, going 3-3 with a double in Game 1, 2 for 4 with a home run in Game 2, and 1 for 4 with a double last night.
If it is in fact Boyd starting for the Cubs, that’s more good news for Chourio. He’s 1 for 2 with a double against him in his career, but more importantly, Chourio hit .343 with a slugging percentage of .584 against left-handed pitchers this season.
He also thrives on the road with a .304 average and .502 slugging percentage away from American Family Field.
Chourio is hitting the ball hard and loud, and that should continue in Game 4.
Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
I broke down my best bet for this game in SI Betting’s daily column, Walk-Off Wagers:
Neither team has yet to name a starter as of Thursday morning, but it’s likely to be Matthew Boyd for the Cubs against Freddy Peralta for the Brewers. Milwaukee could save Peralta for a potential Game 5 at home, though, to give him an extra day of rest, but it has been four days since his Game 1 start.
Boyd also started in Game 1 but could not make it out of the first inning. He allowed six runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk as the Brewers built a lead and never looked back to open the series. The southpaw struggled in Milwaukee, which makes sense since the Brew Crew were a league-best 10 games over .500 (28-18) vs. LHP this season.
While Boyd never struggled quite that badly against the Brewers in the regular season, he allowed nine runs on 12 hits in 10.1 innings cross his two starts against Milwaukee.
The Brewers nearly clawed their way back to take Game 3, and have a lineup that can put together a rally at any time. I’ll take Milwaukee to close things out here, especially if Peralta is on the mound.
Pick: Brewers moneyline (-118)
