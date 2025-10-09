Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Phillies-Dodgers, Brewers-Cubs)
We have two NLDS Game 4s on the docket on Thursday after both the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies stayed alive with Game 3 victories on Wednesday.
The Cubs rode a four-run first inning to a 4-3 win, while Kyle Schwarber’s two home runs helped the Phillies to a big 8-2 victory.
My best bets for today are targeting a pair of road teams to get it done on Thursday night.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Oct. 9.
MLB Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 9
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (+108) at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-116) at Chicago Cubs
Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (+108) at Los Angeles Dodgers
The Phillies turned the tide on Wednesday night and now have a chance to build on that momentum in Game 4. And for the first time in this series, Philadelphia has a distinct advantage on the mound.
Cristopher Sanchez is slated to start for the Phils after pitching five strong innings in Game 1 before giving up two earned runs in the sixth inning. He racked up eight strikeouts in that game while allowing four hits and two walks.
Shohei Ohtani got the start in Game 1 opposing Sanchez, but it will be Tyler Glasnow on Thursday night. The righthander got five outs in Game 1, allowing two hits and two walks but no runs while striking out two. He started once against the Phillies this season, allowing five runs on two hits and five walks in just two innings of work back in April.
The Dodgers were much better against right-handed starters (68-46) than southpaws (25-23) this season, and Sanchez is one of the best lefties in the game right now.
I’ll take the Phillies as underdogs to keep the momentum going and force a Game 5 in Philadelphia on Saturday night.
Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-116) at Chicago Cubs
Neither team has yet to name a starter as of Thursday morning, but it’s likely to be Matthew Boyd for the Cubs against Freddy Peralta for the Brewers. Milwaukee could save Peralta for a potential Game 5 at home, though, to give him an extra day of rest, but it has been four days since his Game 1 start.
Boyd also started in Game 1 but could not make it out of the first inning. He allowed six runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk as the Brewers built a lead and never looked back to open the series. The southpaw struggled in Milwaukee, which makes sense since the Brew Crew were a league-best 10 games over .500 (28-18) vs. LHP this season.
While Boyd never struggled quite that badly against the Brewers in the regular season, he allowed nine runs on 12 hits in 10.1 innings cross his two starts against Milwaukee.
The Brewers nearly clawed their way back to take Game 3, and have a lineup that can put together a rally at any time. I’ll take Milwaukee to close things out here, especially if Peralta is on the mound.
