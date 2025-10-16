Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for NLCS Game 3
The Los Angeles Dodgers made it look easy in Milwaukee, and the series now shifts to LA with the Brewers trailing 2-0.
Tyler Glasnow takes the mound for the Dodgers at home while the Brewers will likely throw a bullpen game of sorts in game 3.
Can the Dodgers take a commanding 3-0 series lead on Thursday night?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Dodgers on Thursday night.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-131)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+107)
Moneyline
- Brewers +161
- Dodgers -199
Total
- 7.5 (Over -120/Under -102)
Brewers vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: TBA
- Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Brewers vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 16
- Time: 6:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Dodgers record: 92-70 (2-0)
- Brewers record: 97-65 (0-2)
Brewers vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tyler Glasnow OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-146)
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:
Milwaukee has not been able to brew up much in the NLCS against the Dodgers. Blake Snell threw eight one-hit innings in Game 1, striking out 10 and walking none, and Yoshinoby Yamamoto followed that up with a three-hit, one-run complete game with seven strikeouts and just one walk.
Glasnow takes the hill for the Dodgers at home, and he should be able to keep the Brewers’ bats off balance in an afternoon start. He racked up eight strikeouts in six scoreless innings against the Phillies in Game 4, and had two strikeouts in 1.2 innings in Game 1 of that series.
The righthander has enjoyed pitching at Dodger Stadium this season. He allowed 19 ER with 80 Ks in 61.2 IP (2.77 ERA, 11.7 K/9) this season, with at least six punchouts in 10 of those starts.
Finally, Glasnow had 11 strikeouts in as many innings against Milwaukee this season, and this Brewers team has 26 strikeouts against him in 71 at-bats, according to ESPN’s batter vs. pitcher stats.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
You can’t look any way but the Dodgers at home on Thursday night.
The Brewers had a nice run through the regular season to earn the top seed, and then in the playoffs to get to the NLCS, but the Dodgers are on another level. After an injury-plagued regular season, Los Angeles is firing on all cylinders at the most important time of the year.
The Dodgers were a terrific home team this season at 52-29, and while the Brewers were a respectable 45-36 on the road, it’s a different beast in the playoffs. Every pitch matters that much more, and Milwaukee’s bullpen is getting depleted.
Milwaukee’s style of stringing hits together and playing small ball doesn’t fare well against the big arms of the Dodgers in the postseason.
The Brewers could have one last push in them, but I have to go with the Dodgers at home after limiting Milwaukee to five hits through two games.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+107)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.