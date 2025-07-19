Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, July 19
The Milwaukee Brewers have had the Los Angeles Dodgers' number this season, handing them 10% of their total losses so far in 2025. They swept them in a three-game series earlier this month and then shut them out in last night's series opener.
Despite that, the Brewers are once again set as betting underdogs at sportsbooks across the US. Let's dive into the odds for them game and then I'll break down my best bets.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-190)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline
- Brewers +115
- Dodgers -140
Total
- Over 8.5 (-115)
- Under 8.5 (-105)
Brewers vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Freddy Peralta, RHP (11-4, 2.66 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Emmet Sheehan, RHP (1-0, 2.03 ERA)
Brewers vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 19
- Time: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
- Brewers Record: 57-40
- Dodgers Record: 58-40
Brewers vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Emmet Sheehan UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-120) via DraftKings
One of the Brewers' biggest strengths this season has been their plate discipline. They have a strikeout rate of 17.3% on the year, which is the second-best mark in the Majors. Tonight, they'll face Emmet Sheehan, who will be getting the start for the Dodgers. He has failed to reach 5+ strikeouts in two of his three starts so far, so betting on him to stay under that number again tonight seems like a great bet.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Brewers to pull off another upset:
The Brewers have now won four straight games against the Dodgers, and I'm going to bet on that streak continuing tonight. The Dodgers' offense has struggled significantly of late, ranking just 26th in the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days. The Brewers, on the other hand, come in at sixth in that stat in the same time frame at .791.
Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Brewers tonight. He pitched six scoreless innings against the Dodgers just a couple of short weeks ago. There's no reason to think he won't have a similar performance tonight.
Pick: Brewers +115
