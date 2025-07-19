Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet Brewers to Upset Dodgers in Los Angeles)
MLB action continues on Saturday with a full slate of games.
If you're looking for a few bets to place for today's action, I have you covered. There are three games I'm targeting, including two underdogs, that I love as bets today, including the Milwaukee Brewers to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Padres -140 vs. Nationals
- Red Sox +125 vs. Cubs
- Brewers +115 vs. Dodgers
Padres vs. Nationals Prediction
The Padres have a massive pitching advantage in this game. Yu Darvish is looking to find his footing in just his third start of the season, but Mitchell Parker gets the start for the Nationals, and he doesn't look like he's going to figure things out anytime soon. He has a 5.12 ERA on the year with a 5-10 record.
Things become even more lopsided once the bullpens come into play. The San Diego bullpen ranks second in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 3.22, while the Nationals rank dead last at 5.97. That's enough for me to take the Padres at -140.
Pick: Padres -140
Red Sox vs. Cubs Prediction
The Red Sox's 10-game win streak was snapped last night, but I think they're a great underdog to bounce back with a win tonight. They're close to an auto-bet when they take on a left-handed starting pitcher as their OPS improves from .744 against right-handed pitchers to .790 against left-handed pitchers, which is the third-best OPS against left-handed pitchers in the Majors.
Tonight, they'll face a left-handed starter in Shota Imanaga, who has allowed 2+ home runs in two of his last three starts. Boston should feel comfortable facing him tonight, so I'll take a shot on the Red Sox as +125 underdogs.
Pick: Red Sox +125
Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction
The Brewers have now won four straight games against the Dodgers, and I'm going to bet on that streak continuing tonight. The Dodgers' offense has struggled significantly of late, ranking just 26th in the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days. The Brewers, on the other hand, come in at sixth in that stat in the same time frame at .791.
Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Brewers tonight. He pitched six scoreless innings against the Dodgers just a couple of short weeks ago. There's no reason to think he won't have a similar performance tonight.
Pick: Brewers +115
