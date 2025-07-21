Brewers vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 21
The Milwaukee Brewers are riding a 10-game win streak, which includes beating the World Series Champion Dodgers six times. Now, they find themselves tied atop the National League alongside the Chicago Cubs.
If things break their way on Monday night, which would include a win against the Seattle Mariners, they could find themselves in solo first place by the end of the action.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for their interleague series opener tonight.
Brewers vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Brewers -1.5 (+165)
- Mariners +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline
- Brewers +100
- Mariners -120
Total
- Over 7 (+105)
- Under 7 (-125)
Brewers vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Brandon Woodruff, RHP (1-0, 2.61 ERA)
- Seattle: George Kirby, RHP (4-4, 4.50 ERA)
Brewers vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 21
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Home Network, Dbacks.TV
- Brewers Record: 57-42
- Diamondbacks Record: 50-50
Brewers vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
- George Kirby OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-155) via BetMGM
In today's edition of Painting Corners, I broke down why I'm betting on George Kirby to allow at least five earned runs:
George Kirby's home numbers have been a bit concerning this season. His opponent's batting average increases from .235 when he's pitching on the road to .255 when he's pitching at home. Tonight, he has to take on a Milwaukee Brewers team that has a batting average of .275 over the past 30 days, the second-best mark in the Majors in that time frame.
I'm willing to bet on that leading to him allowing at least five hits against the Brew Crew tonight.
Brewers vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
I have no interest in betting against the Brewers right now, especially given the fact they're underdogs tonight against the Mariners. Milwaukee is seventh in the Majors in OPS (.771) over the past 30 days, and now it gets to take on George Kirby, who has been hot and cold so far this season.
Brandon Woodruff gives the Mariners a significant advantage in the starting pitchers matchup. He has only started two games this season, but he looked stellar in both. Let's have faith in him continuing his strong play tonight against the Mariners.
Pick: Brewers +100 via BetMGM
