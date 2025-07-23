Brewers vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 23
The Seattle Mariners snapped the Milwaukee Brewers’ 11-game winning streak on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win, and they’ll look to take Game 3 of this series at home on Wednesday as well.
The loss dropped the Brew Crew back into a tie atop the NL Central with the Chicago Cubs, but it’s hard to be frustrated by one loss. The Brewers have been on a tear since before the All-Star break, and they’ve cemented themselves as a legitimate playoff contender in the National League.
On Wednesday, Milwaukee will send righty Quinn Priester to the mound against Seattle’s Luis Castillo, and the best betting sites once again have Milwaukee set as an underdog.
Can it get back to its winning ways after a close loss on Tuesday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this series finale.
Brewers vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-200)
- Mariners -1.5 (+162)
Moneyline
- Brewers: +111
- Mariners: -136
Total
- 7.5 (Over -102/Under -119)
Brewers vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Quinn Priester (8-2, 3.33 ERA)
- Seattle: Luis Castillo (7-5, 3.21 ERA)
Brewers vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 23
- Time: 3:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): ROOT Sports NW, FDSWI
- Brewers record: 60-41
- Mariners record: 54-47
Brewers vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Quinn Priester 2+ Walks Allowed (-120)
This season, the Mariners are seventh in MLB in walks drawn, and they have a solid matchup to work some free passes on Wednesday against Priester.
The Brewers right-hander has allowed 32 walks in 18 outings this season, but he’s posted 11 games with at least two walks allowed. Statcast has him ranked in the 50th percentile in walk percentage this season.
This is a pretty reasonable price for a prop that Priester has hit in over half of his appearances in 2025.
Brewers vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
So far in this series, these teams have combined for just seven total runs, with one team being shut out in each of the matchups.
Castillo has 16 starts this season (out of 20) with three or fewer earned runs allowed, and the righty has lowered his ERA to 3.21 with a solid month of July. Seattle is actually the best OVER team in MLB (55-41-5 ), but it ranks just 22nd in MLB in runs scored.
Against a strong Brewers pitching staff (sixth in MLB in team ERA), the Mariners may continue to struggle on offense in this series, as they’ve scored just one run across two games.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee has hit the UNDER in over 56 percent of its games (56-42-3), and Priester has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 15 of his 18 appearances this season.
The former top prospect is flashing some of the potential that scouts saw from him when he was coming up in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.
This is a low total (7.5), but I trust both starters to keep these offenses in check on Wednesday afternoon.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-119 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.