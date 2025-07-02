Brewers vs. Mets Game 2 Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 2
The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, and the nightcap features one of the most electric young pitchers in baseball in the Brewers' Jacob Misioroski.
Through three MLB starts, Misioroski has a 1.13 ERA and has struck out 19 batters in just 16 innings of work. He’ll look to keep his perfect 3-0 record intact on Wednesday, as the Brewers are road favorites against a Mets team that has struggled as of late, including getting swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend.
If the Brewers win both of these games, they’d leapfrog the Mets in the standings, which could be huge in the wild card race as the season inches towards the playoffs.
Here’s a breakdown of Game 2 of this doubleheader, including the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction.
Brewers vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Brewers -1.5 (+128)
- Mets +1.5 (-157)
Moneyline
- Brewers: -127
- Mets: +104
Total
- 8 (Over -119/Under -102)
Brewers vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Jacob Misiorowski (3-0, 1.13 ERA)
- New York: Blade Tidwell (0-1, 10.13 ERA)
Brewers vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 2
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, FDSWI
- Brewers record: 47-37
- Mets record: 48-37
Brewers vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Christian Yelich to Hit a Home Run (+540)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Yelich is worth a look in Game 2 of this doubleheader:
Brewers star Christian Yelich has a tough first matchup on Wednesday against New York’s Clay Holmes, but I’m eyeing him in Game 2 of this doubleheader against Blade Tidwell.
Tidwell enters this start with a 10.13 ERA in the 2025 season, and he’s allowed two homers in three outings. The 24-year-old has struggled to keep anyone off the basepaths, allowing 18 hits in just 10.2 innings of work.
Yelich may be mispriced at this number, as he’s been great against right-handed pitching in 2025, posting a .284/.361/.542 slash line with 15 of his 16 home runs.
On top of that, Yelich has been on a hot streak, hitting .395 with two homers over the last 14 days (10 games). This is an easy bet at +540 on Wednesday.
Brewers vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
The Mets are in the midst of a brutal stretch, losing 13 of their last 16 games, culminating with the Pirates sweeping them in their most-recent series.
This matchup is a terrible one for New York, as Tidwell has an ERA north of 10 and has given up nearly double as many hits as innings pitched in the 2025 season.
Meanwhile, Misioroski has a 1.13 ERA in three starts, allowing just three total hits in 16.0 innings of work.
With the Mets struggling overall, I can’t back them with their worst starter on the mound in this matchup. Milwaukee is 3-0 when Misioroski is on the mound and has won eight of its last 10 games.
It should roll in the second game of this doubleheader.
Pick: Brewers Moneyline (-127 at DraftKings)
