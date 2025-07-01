Brewers vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 1
Where did the New York Mets go? The team has gone 4-10, and their bullpen has posted a 6.95 ERA over the last 10 games. For what it’s worth, key starters like Griffin Canning, Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill sidelined are adding to the struggles.
On the other hand, the Milwaukee Brewers come into Tuesday’s game against the Mets averaging an MLB-best 6.5 runs per game over their last 15 games even though they have been inconsistent on the road, holding a 20-20 record away from home.
Freddy Peralta (8-4, 2.90 ERA) takes the mound for Milwaukee, carrying a 3-0 career record and 2.60 ERA against the Mets, with New York hitters managing just a .143 average against him. Clay Holmes (8-4, 2.97 ERA) starts for the Mets, but recent short outings — none have gone beyond the fifth inning in his last three — have taxed an already struggling bullpen.
Let’s break it down for a prop and prediction below.
Brewers vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-196)
- Mets -1.5 (+162)
Moneyline
- Brewers (+108)
- Mets (-126)
Total
- Over 8 (-120)
- Under 8 (-102)
Brewers vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: Freddy Peralta (8-4, 2.90 ERA)
- Mets: Clay Holmes (8-4, 2.97 ERA)
Brewers vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 1, 2025
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN Wisconsin, SNY
- Brewers Record: 47-37
- Mets Record: 48-37
Brewers vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Juan Soto Over 1.5 Total Bases (+130 at FanDuel)
He’s the only thing working for the Mets as of late. Soto hit .322 in June, including 14 extra-base hits. Coming into the July 1 game against Milwaukee, he had been locked in—owning a .344 average with six homers and 10 RBIs over his previous ten games. Facing Peralta, a righty holding opposing batters to a .208 average on the year, Soto's disciplined approach and exceptional bat-to-ball skills metrics make him matchup-proof. Even absent a home run, Soto’s penchant for doubles and triples meant a pair of singles, or a double plus single, fit his profile.
Brewers vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
In Iain MacMillan’s SI Tuesday MLB Best Bets write-up, he touched on the fact that the Mets have lost 13 of their last 16 games and are coming off a brutal sweep by the Pirates, making them tough to trust right now. With Milwaukee’s offense producing well lately and Freddy Peralta pitching at a high level, the Brewers are well-positioned to take advantage of the Mets’ ongoing struggles.
Pick: Brewers (+108 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.