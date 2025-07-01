Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Back Brewers as Underdogs vs. Struggling Mets)
A new month is here, and the MLB season marches on. With the NBA and NHL now all wrapped up for 2025, it's time to dig into Major League Baseball as teams battle for a playoff spot leading into the halfway point of the season.
Let's dive into my best bets for Tuesday's MLB action.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Tigers (-150) vs. Nationals
- Brewers (+105) vs. Mets
- Cubs -1.5 (+125) vs. Guardians
Tigers vs. Nationals Prediction
The Tigers have been red-hot lately, leading the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days with an OPS of .806 in that stretch. Tonight, they'll take on the Nationals, who are trending in the complete opposite direction, ranking 24th in OPS over the past month at .685.
Trevor Williams will get the start for the Nationals tonight, and he has a 5.65 ERA on the season along with a 1.469 WHIP. Those are the types of numbers the Tigers can take advantage of. I'll back Detroit to take care of business as a road favorite tonight.
Pick: Tigers -150
Brewers vs. Mets Prediction
On Bobby Bonilla Day, we're going to go ahead and fade the struggling Mets. New York has gone 3-13 in its last 16 games, including coming off a series in which it was swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates, being outscored by a combined score of 30-4.
The Mets shouldn't be favored against any competent team until they prove they can snap out of this funk that they're in. The Brewers come into this game ranking eighth in OPS at .748 over the past 30 days. With Freddy Peralta (2.90 ERA) on the mound, they're in a great position to hand the Mets yet another loss.
Pick: Brewers +105
Guardians vs. Cubs Prediction
This is a lopsided affair, and I have no problem taking the -1.5 run line on the Cubs. The Guardians rank dead last in the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days at .609, batting just .207 in that stretch. They've been especially bad against lefties this season, ranking 29th in OPS and batting just .220 against left-handed starters this season.
The Cubs' bats are red-hot, ranking third in OPS (.838) over the past two weeks. All signs point to them steamrolling the Guardians in this interleague showdown.
Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+125)
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!