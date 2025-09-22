Brewers vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 22
The Milwaukee Brewers lost on Sunday, but celebrated clinching the NL Central anyway after a Cubs loss in Cincinnati.
They’ve also clinched the top seed in the NL, while the San Diego Padres are still looking to punch their ticket to the postseason.
Can the Brew Crew take one step closer to clinching an NL Wild Card spot?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Padres on Monday night.
Brewers vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Brewers -1.5 (-102)
- Padres +1.5 (-211)
Moneyline
- Brewers -102
- Padres -119
Total
- 7 (Over -116/Under -104)
Brewers vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.65 ERA)
- Padres: Nick Pivetta (13-5, 2.81 ERA)
Brewers vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Monday, September 22
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSNWI, SDPA
- Brewers record: 95-61
- Padres record: 85-71
Brewers vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets
Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Freddy Peralta OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+104)
Milwaukee Brewers starter Freddy Peralta may be one of the most overlooked pitchers in the league as he has put together a breakout season in 2025. After posting an ERA closer to 4.00 than 3.00 in previous years, the righthander has a sparkling 2.65 ERA this season, plus 195 strikeouts in 169.2 innings.
Peralta has only been getting better as the season moves along. He had a 2.66 ERA and 9.5 K/9 in 20 starts in the first half, and is at a 2.64 ERA and 11.9 K/9 in the second half.
The right-hander has put together a mighty impressive September with 17 strikeouts in 16 innings across three starts. In fact, he’s had at least six strikeouts in all eight starts since the start of August.
The Padres don’t strike out much, but Peralta should be able to easily reach six strikeouts in San Diego.
Brewers vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
We have a pitchers’ duel on tap in San Diego between Peralta and Pivetta. Both pitchers boast an ERA under 3.00, and neither offense has been particularly hot as of late.
The Brewers scored just five runs in their three-game set in St. Louis over the weekend, and the Padres were held to three runs in four of their last six contests.
The Under is 84-66-6 in San Diego’s games overall and 41-31-3 at home. All three meetings back in June also went well Under the total with final scores of 2-0, 4-3, and 1-0.
Pick: Under 7 (-104)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.