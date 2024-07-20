British Open Live Odds After Round 3: Xander Schauffele Leads Crowded Oddsboard Ahead of Final Round
If you're a fan of tight leaderboards on a Sunday at a major, you're going to want to park yourself on the couch for tomorrow's action at Royal Troon.
The weather was the story of the day in the third round. Favorable conditions in the morning allowed golfers who looked to be out of the picture to make chargers up the leaderboard. Golfers like Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, Russell Henley, Sam Burns, and Thriston Lawrence were able to post rounds of four under par or better before the bad weather rolled in.
Then the skies opened up as the leaders teed off their round, leading to every golfer who was in contention after Round 2 having to fight tooth and nail just to get in the clubhouse at even par for the day. Shane Lowry, who was leading at seven under par, shot six-over for the day, causing him to freefall down the standings.
The result of Saturday's chaos is a leaderboard that has seven different golfers within a stroke of the lead. Billy Horschel leads the pack at four under par and then six golfers sit one stroke behind him. Horschel will play alongside Lawrence in tomorrow's final group. The South African was one of the golfers who was able to post a low number early, getting in at six under par for the day before the bad weather hit.
As you can imagine, the list of live odds has seen a massive shakeup compared to yesterday. Let's take a look.
British Open Final Round Live Odds
- Xander Schauffele +330
- Scottie Scheffler +360
- Billy Horschel +550
- Justin Rose +800
- Sam Burns +850
- Russell Henley +900
- Thriston Lawrence +1400
- Daniel Brown +2200
- Shane Lowry +3300
- Adam Scott +4500
- Justin Thomas +5000
- Sungjae Im +11000
- Matthew Jordan +15000
- Jon Rahm +15000
- Colin Morikawa +20000
Xander Schauffele is set as the live favorite ahead of tomorrow's final round. At +330 odds, he has an implied probability of 23.26% of winning his second major of the season.
Who Will Win the British Open?
After Round 2, I recommended that you bet on Billy Horschel to win the Open at 30-1 odds. Hopefully, you jumped on that, as he'll enter the final round as the solo leader and is third on the live odds list at +550 to win.
If didn't bet on him yesterday and don't want to take him at +550 now, or if you just want to add one more live bet to your portfolio, I think now's the time to get in on Scottie Scheffler. I hadn't bet on him yet, but now is the time to take a shot at him winning his second major of the season.
+360 odds may not be as sexy as my 30-1 bet I gave out yesterday, but this seems like the perfect time to invest in the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world with him being just two strokes back of the lead. He leads the entire field this week in strokes gained: approach at +2.42 per round.
Unfortunately, he reverted to his old self through the first three rounds, allowing his putter to let him down. He lost -3.06 strokes on the field with the flat stick on Sunday, which is a shame given how good his ball striking was in bad weather.
With Sunday's conditions looking a lot more favorable, I'm going to bet on the guy who can go pin-seeking all 18 holes. If he can sink a few putts, don't be surprised if he takes a commanding lead on the back nine.
Live bet: Scheffler +360
