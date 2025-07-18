British Open Live Odds and Prediction After Round 2: Can Anyone Catch Scottie Scheffler?
When a golfer has a one-stroke lead heading into the weekend of a major tournament, it means that things are still wide open and there are a plethora of players who can still grab the lead by the time the final ball goes in the 72nd hole on Sunday. That is, unless the golfer with a one-stroke lead is named Scottie Scheffler.
After a second-round 64, Scheffler has taken the outright lead heading into the third round of the tournament. While we know that anything can still happen on the weekend, it certainly feels like this is already Scheffler’s tournament to lose, and the oddsmakers seem to agree.
Let’s take a look at the live odds ahead of Round 3, and then I’ll break down a golfer I’m looking to place a live bet on.
British Open live odds before Round 3
- Scottie Scheffler -175
- Matt Fitzpatrick +550
- Brian Harman +1400
- Haotong Li +2500
- Rory McIlroy +2800
- Tyrrell Hatton +2800
- Robert MacIntyre +3000
- Chris Gotterup +5500
- Harris English +6500
- Rasmus Hojgaard +7500
- Ludvig Aberg +12000
- Tony Finau +12000
- Xander Schauffele +12000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +12000
- Sam Burns +15000
Scheffler is the -175 live favorite ahead of Saturday's round, an implied win probability of 63.64%.
British Open live best bet
I’m going to avoid the obvious and tell you to bet Scheffler at -175. FanDuel has a “Winner Without Scottie” market that I think would be smart to target in this spot. That way, if Scheffler wins, we can still win a solid payout on a golfer finishing in second place.
The golfer I’m targeting to pull that off is Harris English, who’s sitting five shots back from Scheffler at T5. He’s a guy I was taking a look at before the tournament began but didn’t find room for on my betting card. Now is the time to buy some English stock before Saturday's action.
He’s third in the field in strokes-gained approach through the first two rounds at +2.50, behind only Scheffler (+3.59) and Haotong Li (+3.08). English has also putted well, gaining +1.36 strokes per round on the greens. To make a weekend push, we’ll need to see some better play off the tee and around the greens, but the approach play and putting are extremely promising through the first two rounds.
He’s available to be the winner without Scheffler at 22-1.
Pick: Harris English Winner Without Scheffler +2200 via FanDuel
