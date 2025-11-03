Brock Purdy Injury Uncertainty Impacts Rams vs. 49ers Opening Odds for NFL Week 10
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy missed his seventh game of the season in Week 9 against the New York Giants, and his status is up in the air for a crucial Week 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Purdy has a chance to return to his starting job in Week 10, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan did not seem as confident.
Shanahan admitted that Purdy’s turf toe injury — which he suffered all the way back in Week 1 — is going to impact him for the rest of the season.
He said that Purdy remains week-to-week, and that the team has no intention in rushing him back into action.
As a result, the 49ers have opened as 3.5-point underdogs in the odds for Week 10 at DraftKings Sportsbook. This is a crucial matchup, as the 49ers (6-3) are bending the Rams (6-2) in the NFC West standings.
It’s pretty clear that Purdy is extremely questionable for this game, as the 49ers are more than a field goal underdog at home.
Even with Purdy missing most of the season, San Francisco has been able to stay afloat in the NFC thanks to the strong play of former first-round pick Mac Jones.
In Week 9, Jones was terrific for San Francisco, completing 19 of his 24 pass attempts for 235 yards and two scores. He turned things around after a three-game stretch where he threw just two scores and four picks while leading San Fran to a 1-2 mark.
The 49ers are firmly in the mix for a playoff spot in the NFC, but they may have a higher ceiling if Purdy returns, as he has taken the team to the Super Bowl earlier in his career.
Purdy suffered his turf toe injury against Seattle in Week 1 and missed the next two games as a result. He then aggravated the issue in his return against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 and has not played since.
That may be why San Francisco is being so cautious with the star quarterback, as it doesn’t want to lose him for the rest of the season.
The 49ers would likely move inside a field goal in the odds for this game if Purdy ends up returning in Week 10.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.