Is Brock Purdy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. 49ers)
After missing the last two games with toe and shoulder injuries, San Francisco 49ers quarterabck Brock Purdy is off the injury report and expected to start on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mac Jones had started the last two games for the 49ers in place of Purdy, but he's actually listed as questionable with a PCL injury for Week 4.
With Purdy back under center, the undefeated 49ers are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Jags. San Francisco has a quick turnaround after this Week 4 matchup, as it'll play the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.
In Week 1, Purdy played well, leading the 49ers to a comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks. He finished with 26 completions on 35 pass attempts, throwing for 277 yards, two scores and two picks. The 49ers remain without George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk, so Purdy's weapons in Week 4 will be a little limited.
Still, oddsmakers at DraftKings believe that San Francisco is in a prime spot to move to 4-0 in the 2025 season. In the prop market, Purdy's passing yards prop is set at 243.5 yards while his passing touchdowns prop is set at 1.5.
It'll be interesting to see how the 49ers quarterback looks as he battles through his turf toe injury.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
