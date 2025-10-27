Brock Purdy Injury Update Leads to Interesting Odds for 49ers vs. Giants in NFL Week 9
Will Week 9 be the week that Brock Purdy returns for the San Francisco 49ers?
It seems like it's a possibility (although that's been the case in previous weeks), according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The insider reported on Sunday that Purdy has a chance to play in Week 9, saying that he's expected to get "legit reps" in practice in the coming week.
Despite that, there's no guarantee that Purdy returns, as he's been a limited participant in practice in each of the last two weeks for San Francisco.
Oddsmakers don't seem to be fully buying a Purdy return, as the 49ers are favored by just 2.5 points on the road against the two-win New York Giants in Week 9. DraftKings Sportsbook has the 49ers set at -120 to cover the spread while the Giants are at even money.
This line suggests that Purdy remains up in the air, as the 49ers have struggled a bit over the last three weeks with Mac Jones under center. They've lost to Tampa Bay and Houston while beating the Atlanta Falcons, and Jones has thrown just two scores and four picks during that stretch.
The former first-round pick has been fine in the 2025 season, throwing for 1,597 yards, eight scores and five picks in his six starts, leading th 49ers to a 4-2 record. However, Sunday's loss dropped the 49ers to 5-3 in the 2025 season, putting them behind both the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks (both are 5-2) in the NFC West.
With all the injuries that the 49ers have on both sides of the ball this season, it's hard to see them competing to win a Super Bowl without Purdy under center. Purdy took the 49ers to the Super Bowl earlier in his career, but the team has seen its odds to win it all steadily drop with him out, going from +2500 to +3000 at DraftKings after the Week 8 loss.
The Giants are just 2-6 in the 2025 season, but they are 4-4 against the spread. If Jones gets the start, there's a chance this line will shift towards New York on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.