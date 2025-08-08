Broncos vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1
The Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers had two completely different 2024 seasons. The Broncos exceeded expectations, leading to a postseason berth in the AFC. The 49ers, fresh off an NFC Championship, were the most disappointing team in the 2024 campaign, resulting in finishing in last place in the NFC West.
The two teams will meet in their respective first preseason games this weekend. Sean Payton has announced that starters will play in the game, which is in line with how he's coached the preseason throughout his career.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this preseason showdown.
Broncos vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Broncos -5.5 (-115)
- 49ers +5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Broncos -250
- 49ers +210
Total
- OVER 34.5 (-115)
- UNDER 34.5 (-105)
Broncos vs. 49ers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 9
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): KPIX 5 and CW Bay Area
Broncos vs. 49ers Betting Trends
- Sean Payton is 33-33 SU and 33-33 ATS in the preseason as a head coach
- Kyle Shanahan is 12-11-1 SU and 13-10-1 ATS in the preseason as a head coach
Broncos vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick
The Broncos plan on playing their starters for a certain amount of time in their preseason opener, which already gives them an edge in this game. Even more than Denver's plan to play some starters, the Broncos' dominant and deep defense goes a long way in the preseason.
Preseason football, especially in the first week, is a defensive style of play. Offenses take longer to work out the kinks and find a level of rhythm, whereas defense can snap into form after just a few weeks of practice. That's why you see totals in the low 30s in the first week of preseason games.
With that in mind, the team with the better defense is the one that's going to have the edge, and Denver has one of the best defenses in the league in 2024. That's enough to convince me to lay the points with them on Saturday.
Pick: Broncos -5.5 (-115) via FanDuel
