Broncos vs. Bills Final Score Prediction for NFL Wild Card Round (Josh Allen Has Tough Test in Denver's Defense)
The Buffalo Bills will begin their latest Super Bowl run in the Wild-Card Round against the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos captured the final spot in the AFC Playoffs in Week 18, but they could prove to be a challenge for the Bills in the opening round. With that being said, the betting market still has complete faith in the Bills, setting them as significant favorites on Sunday.
Let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll predict the final score.
Broncos vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Broncos +8.5 (-108)
- Bills -8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Broncos +330
- Bills -420
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-102)
- UNDER 47.5 (-120)
The Bills opened as 7.5-point favorites, but the line quickly jumped up to Bills -8.5. The total increased a point from 46.5 to 47.5.
Broncos vs. Bills Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Broncos:
There's no denying the Broncos have the better defense in this game, which could make this projected lopsided fair an interesting duel.
The Broncos rank second in opponent yards per play (4.9), first in opponent EPA per play, second in opponent success rate, and third in opponent points per game (18.3). Meanwhile, the Bills rank 21st (5.5), 16th, 20th, and 11th (21.6) in those four respective stats.
Yes, the Bills offense is significantly better and could find ways to score at will, but I'm not ready to lay this many points on a team that is clearly inferior on one side of the football. I'll take the points with the Broncos and see if they can challenge the heavily favored Bills.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the UNDER. If I'm going to back the Broncos because of their defense, the UNDER is the play to make. If this game turns into a shootout, the Bills will have the advantage.
Ultimately, I'll take the Bills to win but the final score will be much closer than people expect.
Final score prediction: Broncos 19, Bills 24
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
