NFL Wild-Card Round Schedule, Odds, Spread, and Total for Every Game

Iain MacMillan

Jordan Love and the Packers are road underdogs in a rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jordan Love and the Packers are road underdogs in a rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL regular season is officially in the books, which means it's time to get ready for the playoffs!

Super Wild-Card Weekend is packed with plenty of intriguing games, including a rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. In Week 1, the two teams met in Brazil with the Eagles squeaking out a 34-29 thriller. Now, the two teams will face each other again, but this time in Philadelphia.

The AFC side of the playoffs is highlighted by an AFC North rivalry game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. The two teams split their regular season series, but the Ravens are coming into the playoffs hot while the Steelers stumble into the postseason, losers of four straight.

Let's take a look at the full schedule and opening odds for opening weekend of postseason action.

NOTE: We will update this article as more matchups and the official schedule are finalized

NFL Super Wild-Card Weekend Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Saturday, January 11th -- 4:30 p.m. EST Game

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans Odds

Spread

  • Chargers -2.5 (-118)
  • Texans +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline

  • Chargers -148
  • Texans +124

Total

  • OVER 44.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 44.5 (-110)

Saturday, January 11th -- 8:00 p.m. EST Game

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

Spread

  • Steelers +7.5 (-105)
  • Ravens -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Steelers +320
  • Ravens -410

Total

  • OVER 46.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 46.5 (-110)

Sunday, January 12th -- 1:00 p.m. EST Game

Spread

  • Broncos +7.5 (-105)
  • Bills -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Broncos +320
  • Bills -410

Total

  • OVER 46.5 (-115)
  • UNDER 46.5 (-105)

Sunday, January 12th -- 4:30 p.m. EST Game

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

Spread

  • Packers +3.5 (-112)
  • Eagles -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Packers +154
  • Eagles -185

Total

  • OVER 46.5 (-120)
  • UNDER 46.5 (+100)

Sunday, January 12th -- 8:00 p.m. EST Game

Spread

  • Commanders +3 (-102)
  • Buccaneers -3 (-118)

Moneyline

  • Commanders +142
  • Buccaneers -170

Total

  • OVER 51.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 51.5 (-110)

Monday, January 13th -- 8:00 p.m. EST Game

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams

Spread

  • Vikings -2.5 (-118)
  • Rams +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline

  • Vikings -142
  • Rams +120

Total

  • OVER 47.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 47.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

