Broncos vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Wild Card Round
Many people believed this would be a down year for the Buffalo Bills but they've proven those doubters wrong, locking up the No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoffs.
They've earned themselves a favorable first-round matchup against the Denver Broncos, who snuck into the postseason by taking down a Chiefs team in Week 18 that played mostly backups. Can the Bills start their latest playoff run on the right foot, or will the Broncos pull off one of the biggest postseason upsets in recent postseason history?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Broncos vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Broncos +8.5 (-105)
- Bills -8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Broncos +360
- Bills -460
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-102)
- UNDER 47.5 (-120)
Broncos vs. Bills How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 12
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS/Paramount+
- Broncos record: 10-7
- Bills record: 13-4
Broncos vs. Bills Betting Trends
- Broncos are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games
- The OVER is 9-4 in the Broncos' last 13 games
- Bills are 7-1 AS in their last eight games vs. Broncos
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Broncos' last six road games
- Bills are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Bills' last five games
Broncos vs. Bills Injury Reports
Broncos Injury Report
- Frank Crum, OT - Questionable
- Tyler Badie, RB - IR-R
- Delarrin Turner-Yell, S - PUP-R
- Alex Singleton, LB - IR
- Quinn Bailey, OT - IR
Bills Injury Report
- Amari Cooper, WR - Questionable
- Terrel Bernard, LB - Questionable
- Baylon Spector, LB - IR
- Travis Clayton, OT - IR
- Shane Buechele, QB - IR
Broncos vs. Bills Key Players to Watch
Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II: The Broncos star cornerback enters the playoffs as the betting favorite to be named Defensive Player of the Year, so he's going to be the player the Broncos need to step up to stop the projected NFL MVP in Josh Allen. If the Broncos can slow down the Bills offense, Denver stands a chance.
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen: The Bills quarterback has put his team on his back this season and given them yet another opportunity to get over the hump and deliver the city of Buffalo its first ever Lombardi Trophy. Is this finally the year he gets it done?
Broncos vs. Bills Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Broncos:
There's no denying the Broncos have the better defense in this game, which could make this projected lopsided fair an interesting duel.
The Broncos rank second in opponent yards per play (4.9), first in opponent EPA per play, second in opponent success rate, and third in opponent points per game (18.3). Meanwhile, the Bills rank 21st (5.5), 16th, 20th, and 11th (21.6) in those four respective stats.
Yes, the Bills offense is significantly better and could find ways to score at will, but I'm not ready to lay this many points on a team that is clearly inferior on one side of the football. I'll take the points with the Broncos and see if they can challenge the heavily favored Bills.
Pick: Broncos +8.5 (-105)
