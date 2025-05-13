Broncos vs. Chiefs Opening Odds for NFL Christmas Day (Kansas City Favored to Win at Home)
Ahead of the official release of the full NFL schedule on Wednesday, the league has released some marquee matchups for the 2025 campaign.
One of the biggest games that has been announced is the Christmas Day showdown in the AFC West between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. This will be the third straight year that the Chiefs will play on Christmas Day. They lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas in 2023, then beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on the holiday in 2024.
Let's take a look at the opening odds for this rivalry matchup.
Broncos vs. Chiefs Opening Odds on Christmas Day
Spread
- Broncos +4.5 (-110)
- Chiefs -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Broncos +180
- Chiefs -218
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-110)
- UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Will the Chiefs Beat the Broncos on Christmas?
The Chiefs have failed to cover the spread against the Broncos in three straight matchups between these two teams and are just 3-7 against the spread over the last 10. With that being said, they're 8-2 straight up in those games, with one of the two losses coming in Week 18 this past year when the Chiefs rested their starters ahead of the playoffs.
Many people expect the Broncos to take a step forward this season in Bo Nix's second year as their quarterback. The Broncos also further bolstered their already strong defense by drafting Jahdae Barron, the Texas cornerback, with their first round pick. They also added running back, RJ Harvey from UCF, in the second round to help their run game out.
Of course, the odds in this game will shift significantly between now and when it takes place in Week 17, but if you feel you have a strong idea how this game will go down, don't be afraid to place an early bet.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.