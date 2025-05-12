PGA Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Quail Hollow
It's time for the best golfers in the world to head to Quail Hollow for the second men's major of the season, the PGA Championship.
There is no shortage of story lines this week. Jordan Spieth will have another chance to complete the career Grand Slam, Rory McIlroy can win a second straight major at a course where he’s had plenty of success and, of course, the best from LIV Golf will be in the field, including Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm.
Let’s take a look at the top golfers on the odds list to win this week and then I’ll give you my best bets.
PGA Championship odds
Top 15 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +400
- Rory McIlroy +450
- Bryson DeChambeau +1200
- Jon Rahm +1600
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Ludvig Aberg +2200
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Joaquin Niemann +3000
- Brooks Koepka +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton +4000
- Hideki Matsuyama +4000
- Viktor Hovland +4500
- Tommy Fleetwood +4500
- Patrick Cantlay +4500
PGA Championship how to watch
- Thursday: 7 a.m.–noon ET (ESPN+), noon-7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Friday: 7 a.m.–noon ET (ESPN+), noon-7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Saturday: 8 a.m.–10 a.m. ET (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday: 8 a.m.–10 a.m. ET (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. ET (CBS)
PGA Championship purse
- Date: Thursday, May 15–Sunday, May 18
- Where: Quail Hollow
- Purse: $18.5 million in 2024 (2025 figures yet to be announced)
- 2024 champion: Xander Schauffele
PGA Championship notable golfers
Rory McIlroy: Many people believe that now that Rory McIlroy has ended his major championship drought, he’ll play a lot more “free,” without the mental demons that have arguably cost him several majors over the past decade. Things get even more interesting when you consider McIlroy has already won four times at Quail Hollow. Plenty of signs point toward the Northern Irishman potentially winning a second straight major and keeping the Grand Slam hopes alive.
Bryson DeChambeau: After falling short at the Masters, Bryson DeChambeau is going to be a fascinating watch this week. He’s fresh off a win at LIV Korea, and now he gets to tee it up at a course that fits his style of play to perfection. Will we see another McIlroy vs. DeChambeau showdown on Sunday?
PGA Championship best bets
Bryson DeChambeau +1200 (DraftKings)
Instead of betting on Scheffler or McIlroy at much shorter odds, I think the best bet on the board is the third option, DeChambeau, who is still available at 12-1 at DraftKings as of this writing.
Quail Hollow is all about playing off the tee, specifically, driving distance. We can go ahead and cross off shorter drivers and focus on the golfers who can hit it a mile off the tee. That immediately makes me think of DeChambeau. According to DataGolf.com, DeChambeau has gained an average of +1.97 true strokes off the tee. That’s +0.8 more strokes off the tee than any other golfer on the planet, including McIlroy, who is second on that list at +1.17.
His level of play since the Masters is also extremely promising. His iron play wasn’t strong enough to win at Augusta, but now he’s coming off a LIV Korea event where he gained +1.27 strokes per round with his irons, leading him to the win.
Finally, he finished solo fourth at the Wells Fargo Championship hosted at this course in 2018 and T9 in 2021. He checks every box you’re looking for in a winner this week and his odds present much more value than McIlroy at +450.
Min Woo Lee +9000 (DraftKings)
If you want to bet on a long driver but don’t want to lay the short price on the Schefflers, McIlroys, and DeChambeaus of the world, consider Min Woo Lee at 90-1. He ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in driving distance and is seemingly a great fit for Quail Hollow. He’s not the most accurate driver, but the wide-open fairways will allow him to still have a leg up on the competition based on his distance alone.
He also has a great short game, ranking ninth in true strokes-gained around the green and 17th in strokes-gained putting in the world over the past six months. He also already has a win on the season, capturing the Texas Children’s Houston Open in March.
His biggest shortcoming is the fact that he hasn’t teed it up at Quail Hollow before in his professional career, but his course fit is too good not to bet on him at 90-1. If you don’t want to bet on him to win, he's also +230 to finish in the top 20 and +115 to finish in the top 30.
Taylor Pendrith Top 20 (+360)
If Taylor Pendrith were in better form heading into this week, I’d be betting on him to win at 150-1. Unfortunately, he has only one top-20 finish in his last nine starts.
The good news is he’s a perfect fit for Quail Hollow and has a good history here, finishing T10 at the Wells Fargo Championship at this course last year.
Amongst the top 150 golfers in the world, Taylor Pendrith ranks ninth in true strokes-gained off the tee over the past six months, just one spot below Scottie Scheffler. He’s also a great long-iron player, ranking inside the top 50 on the PGA Tour in approach proximity from shots 200+ yards.
While his form hasn’t been good enough to expect him to truly compete this week, a top 20 bet at +360 seems like a great wager to make on the Canadian.
