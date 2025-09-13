Broncos vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Bet On J.K. Dobbins)
The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts will face each other in a meeting between two 1-0 teams in Week 2.
If you want to find out the latest odds for the game, as well as Peter Dewey's best bet, you can find them in his betting preview here. If you're more into player props, you're in the right spot. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three prop bets for this AFC showdown.
Let's dive into them.
Broncos vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets
- J.K. Dobbins OVER 46.5 Rush Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Daniel Jones UNDER 204.5 Pass Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Courtland Sutton Anytime Touchdown (+165) via DraftKings
J.K. Dobbins OVER 46.5 Rush Yards (-115)
Don’t crown RJ Harvey king of the Denver Broncos' backfield yet. He had just 6 carries last week and played 28.9% of snaps. Meanwhile, Dobbins ran the ball 16 times and played 52.6% of offensive snaps. That tells me that while Harvey will likely eventually become the primary running back, Dobbins is the running back to target in the backfield for the time being.
The Colts dominated the Dolphins in Week 1, but they were dead last in opponent Rush EPA and second last in opponent rush success rate last week. That could lead to the Broncos' running backs finding a lot of success against them on the ground.
Daniel Jones UNDER 204.5 Pass Yards (-114)
I'm not taking away Daniel Jones' Week 1 performance against the Miami Dolphins, but let's all pump the brakes on claiming he's a franchise quarterback after a Week 1 start. He has only averaged 209.2 passing yards per game in his career, and now he has to take on the best secondary in football in the Denver Broncos. I think the Broncos are going to put him in a blender on Sunday, and he won't touch his passing yards total of 210.5.
Courtland Sutton Anytime Touchdown (+165)
Courtland Sutton hauled in eight touchdowns last season and has already started his 2025 campaign on the right foot, hauling in a touchdown for the Broncos in Week 1 against the Titans. It's clear that he's the No. 1 receiver in Denver and Bo Nix's top target, making him a viable touchdown bet for every Broncos game moving forward.
