Broncos vs. Colts Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Expect a Low-Scoring Affair)
The Denver Broncos rode their defense to a Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans, although there is something to be concerned about heading into Week 2.
Broncos quarterback Bo Nix turned the ball over multiple times in Week 1, and he now has to face a tough Indianapolis Colts defense – on the road – in Week 2.
Indy is fresh off a rout of the Miami Dolphins (33-8) in Week 1, and Daniel Jones had a strong start to his Colts career, leading them to a score on every offensive drive in the game.
Now, the Colts are set as underdogs at home in this Week 2 battle between two AFC playoff hopefuls.
For this game, I love the total as one of my best bets, but who comes out on top?
Here’s a final score prediction for Broncos-Colts on Sunday afternoon.
Broncos vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Broncos -2.5 (-110)
- Colts +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Broncos: -135
- Colts: +114
Total
- 42.5 (Over -108/Under- 112)
This total has gone down a point since opening, as Denver has one of the best defenses in the NFL and the Colts showed in Week 1 that they could be in the conversation in 2025 after holding the Dolphins to just eight points.
Denver remains the favorite in this game despite being on the road. The Broncos failed to cover as home favorites in Week 1.
Broncos vs. Colts Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every game, every week – why he’s taking the UNDER in this AFC battle:
The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts finished Week 1 ranking first and second in opponent EPA per play. We know the Broncos' defense is going to be one of the best in the NFL this season, and while the Colts may not be top 5, they look like the makings of a top 10 defense.
The Broncos' offense is going to have Daniel Jones in a blender. I'm not falling for the post-Week 1 propaganda that he's back to being a solid NFL quarterback. Meanwhile, Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense looked less than impressive at home against the Titans.
One of the biggest takeaways that I had from Week 1 is that Miami has one of the worst secondaries in the league, and Jones isn’t going to have the same success against this Denver defense. The Broncos allowed 4.9 yards per play in 2024 and 2.4 yards per play (the best mark in the NFL) against the Titans in Week 1.
I also worry about Nix turning the ball over again, as the Colts forced three turnovers from Tua Tagovailoa in their Week 1 rout. This game screams slug fest, although I do think Denver is the better team – especially defensively – and should come away with the win.
Final Score Prediction: Broncos 20, Colts 17
