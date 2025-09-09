Broncos vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
A pair of 1-0 teams face off in Week 2 of the NFL season, as the Denver Broncos and Bo Nix hit the road to play Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts.
These teams could not have had different Week 1 showings.
Denver – a team many expect to make the playoffs in 2025 – struggled on offense against the Tennessee Titans before winning 20-12 at home. Bo Nix turned the ball over multiple times, but the Broncos defense was the best unit on the field and slowed down rookie quarterback Cam Ward in the win.
In Indy, the Colts destroyed the Miami Dolphins, 33-8, scoring on every offensive drive that they had while forcing three Tua Tagovailoa turnovers. Daniel Jones accounted for three touchdowns, showing that Shane Steichen likely made the right choice at quarterback in the offseason.
Now, the Colts have a real test against an elite Denver defense, and oddsmakers have set them as home underdogs.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this battle between playoff hopefuls in the AFC.
Broncos vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Broncos -2.5 (-110)
- Colts +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Broncos: -135
- Colts: +114
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Broncos vs. Colts How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Broncos record: 1-0
- Colts record: 1-0
Broncos vs. Colts Betting Trends
- The Broncos are 0-1 against the spread this season.
- Bo Nix is 12-7 against the spread as a starting quarterback.
- The Colts are 1-0 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 1-0 in both of these teams’ games in 2025.
Broncos vs. Colts Injury Reports
Broncos Injury Report
- Dre Greenlaw – questionable
- Nate Adkins – questionable
- Evan Engram – questionable
Colts Injury Report
- Tyler Goodson – questionable
- Charvarius Ward – questionable
- Jaylon Jones – questionable
Broncos vs. Colts Key Player to Watch
Daniel Jones, Quarterback, Indianapolis Colts
What a Week 1 it was for Jones.
The former first-round pick threw for 272 yards and a score and ran for another 26 yards and two scores to lead the Colts to a blowout win. Indianapolis became the first team since 1977 to score on every drive, and Indy snapped a massive Week 1 losing streak in the process.
Now, Jones has to face one of the best defenses in the NFL, as the Broncos held Cam Ward to an NFL worst success rate on dropbacks in Week 1 and gave up just 12 points. Jones’ Week 1 could end up looking like a major fluke if he is shut down on Sunday.
Broncos vs. Colts Prediction and Pick
The Denver offense did not look great in Week 1, but I think this is a prime spot for the Colts’ offense to take a step back.
Miami has one of the worst secondaries in the league, and Jones isn’t going to pick apart a Denver team that allowed the 4.9 yards per play in 2024 and 2.4 yards per play (the best mark in the NFL) against the Titans in Week 1.
Jones and the Colts aren’t going to put up 30-plus points again, but I’m also not sold on this Denver offense – especially on the road.
Indy was able to force multiple turnovers from Tagovailoa in Week 1, and Bo Nix was very loose with the football for Denver in Week 2. The Broncos scored 20 points, but they didn’t exactly light things up on the offensive end and were buoyed by big runs from RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins late in the game.
This game may end up being more of a slug fest, as Denver’s defense makes it a prime UNDER team week in and week out.
Pick: UNDER 42.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
