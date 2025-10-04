Broncos vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (Bet on Hurts)
The Philadelphia Eagles look to stay undefeated as they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
The Birds have put up at least 30 points in each of the last two games, while also allowing at least 25. The Broncs have been able to put up 20 points in each of their first four games, while allowing 29 and 23 on the road.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Broncos vs. Eagles on Sunday, September 28.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Broncos vs. Eagles
- Bo Nix OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-140)
- J.K. Dobbins OVER 53.5 Rushing Yards (-118)
- Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown (-155)
Bo Nix OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-140 at BetMGM)
Bo Nix has thrown four interceptions in as many games to start the season, and was picked off in three of those contests. The lone outlier was in Week 3 against the Chargers when he only threw the ball 25 times.
The Eagles pride themselves on their turnover differential, and that’s helped them stay undefeated this season. They have an interception in three straight games against Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, and Baker Mayfield.
Dating back to Week 16 of last season, the Eagles have a total of 14 interceptions in 12 games, including the playoffs.
Sean Payton may try to play it conservatively against the Birds, but they should still be able to force a turnover from the second-year starter.
J.K. Dobbins OVER 53.5 Rushing Yards (-118 at BetMGM)
J.K. Dobbins is having a strong start with his new team. The former Ravens and Chargers back has ran for 323 yards through four games with three touchdowns.
Dobbins has gone well Over 53.5 rushing yards in the first four games of the season. In fact, he’s been ramping things up from 63 yards in Week 1 to 101 yards last week.
The Eagles are in the middle of the pack in terms of rushing yards against, allowing the 12th-most in the league (126 per game). Last week, Bucky Irving ran for 63 yards on 15 carries, and the week before the Rams saw Kyren Williams rush for 94 yards while Blake Corum racked up 53 yards on just eight carries.
Dobbins should easily clear this line in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.
Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown (-155)
Jalen Hurts ran for four touchdowns through the first three games of the season but was held out of the end zone for the first time last week in Tampa Bay. And it’s extremely rare that he fails to score in two straight games.
The last time Hurts went consecutive weeks without a touchdown came all the way back in the final two games of the 2023 season – and that was the only time that year that happened.
The Broncos have only allowed one quarterback to score this season, but they haven’t played against Hurts and the Eagles. Look for Hurts to get back in the end zone at this fair price.
