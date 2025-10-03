Broncos vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Philly Favored to Win)
The reigning champs might meet their match in Week 5 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday and are a 4.5-point home favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. Could this be the week that their perfect record unravels?
Philadelphia is a perfect 4-0 and boasts an impressive 3-1 record against the spread, but its offense hasn’t looked very strong. The Broncos are known for stifling opposing offenses and could present the Eagles with a big-time challenge.
Whether the Eagles can remain unbeaten and cover in a third straight contest remains to be seen, but this pairing is shaping up to be an interesting one.
Broncos vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Broncos: +4.5 (-118)
- Eagles: -4.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Broncos: +176
- Eagles: -210
Total
- 43.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The Eagles have only failed to cover in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys this season, but Jalen Carter’s unexpected ejection before the first drive of the game played a large role in that. Philadelphia’s offensive struggles are another thing, though.
Broncos vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
The Eagles’ offense ranked eighth in total yards per game (367.2) in 2024, but the script has flipped in 2025. They now rank 28th and are averaging just 251.5 rushing yards per contest. The offensive line’s dropoff in quality has made a huge difference.
Saquon Barkely was last year’s rushing leader but is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry and has only gone over 60 rushing yards in a game once so far this season. Philadelphia’s lack of dominance at the line of scrimmage has made their middling passing attack even less effective. Only the 0-4 Tennessee Titans have fewer passing yards than Philadelphia in 2025.
Denver has an elite secondary and has gotten after the quarterback with ease through four weeks. The Broncos lead all teams with 15 sacks. The Eagles could be hard pressed to make big plays in Week 5, and that’s why I think the Broncos can cover here.
The Eagles might have enough juice to squeeze by with a close win, though.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 24, Broncos 21
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $300 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.