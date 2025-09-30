SI

Broncos vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles look to stay undefeated as they host the Broncos in Week 5.

Ryan Gilbert

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles look to stay undefeated as they host the Broncos in Week 5. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles will look to keep their undefeated record intact as they host the Denver Broncos. 

The Broncos are coming off a big 28-3 win over Cincinnati on Monday Night Football after two road loses.

Meanwhile, the Eagles held on for a 31-25 in Tampa Bay on Sunday, and are now the only undefeated team in the NFC.

Can the Birds move to 5-0?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 5.

Broncos vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Broncos +4.5 (-115)
  • Eagles -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Broncos: +180
  • Eagles: -218

Total

  • 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Broncos vs. Eagles How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, October 5
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
  • How to Watch (TV): CBS
  • Broncos record: 2-2
  • Eagles record: 4-0

Broncos vs. Eagles Betting Trends

  • The Broncos are 1-2-1 against the spread this season.
  • The Eagles are 3-1 against the spread this season.
  • The UNDER is 3-1 in the Broncos' games this season.
  • The UNDER is 2-2 in the Eagles' games this season.
  • The Broncos are 0-1-1 against the spread on the road this season.
  • The Eagles are 1-1 against the spread at home this season.

Broncos vs. Eagles Injury Reports

Broncos Injury Report

  • TBA

Eagles Injury Report

  • Adoree’ Jackson - questionable

Broncos vs. Eagles Key Player to Watch

Jalen Hurts, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

When Jalen Hurts is healthy, the Philadelphia Eagles usually win football games. That’s been the case this season as the quarterback has the Birds 4-0 heading into Week 5.

Hurts has been just fine thus far, throwing for 609 yards and five touchdowns through four weeks. They’d like to see more through the air from Hurts, but he also has four rushing touchdowns and, most importantly, hasn’t thrown an interception this season.

The quarterback actually started the season with three rushing touchdowns and none passing in the first two weeks, throwing all five touchdown passes against the Rams and Buccaneers.

The Broncos limited Cameron Ward and Jake Browning in Weeks 1 and 4, but got lit up by Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert, who each threw for 300 yards. This could be a great spot for Hurts to keep slinging the ball at home.

Broncos vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick

It’s hard to bet against the Eagles right now. They just keep finding ways to win games, primarily by taking care of the football.

The Broncos are certainly going to be flying high after their victory on Monday Night Football, but they’re in for a tough test on a shortened week in Philadelphia.

Denver has kept it close on the road this season, losing by one in Indianapolis and three against the Chargers, so laying the -4.5 with the Birds is tricky. But playing them on the moneyline isn’t, and the juice is worth the squeeze.

Pick: Eagles Moneyline (-218)

