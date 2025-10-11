Broncos vs. Jets Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL London Game in Week 6
The NFL is once again in London on Sunday, as the Denver Broncos take on the New York Jets in what could be a high-scoring affair.
Denver is favored by 7.5 points in this matchup, and it may be able to take advantage of a New York defense that has struggled in 2025 and was blown out by Dallas in Week 5.
The winless Jets have also found a way to get some garbage time scores in most of their games, making for an interesting anytime touchdown market in this matchup.
Even though Bo Nix has been up-and-down this season, he found something in the second half of Denver’s comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Plus, J.K. Dobbins has put together some huge showings on the ground early in 2025.
Can Denver hang a big number on the Jets like Dallas did in Week 5?
If so, there are a ton of great players to target to find the end zone in this standalone matchup in Week 6.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Broncos vs. Jets
- Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+140)
- Garrett Wilson Anytime TD (+160)
- J.K. Dobbins Anytime TD (-135)
Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+140)
Courtland Sutton has three touchdowns in five games in the 2025 season, and he’s easily the most targeted receiver in the Denver offense.
Sutton is averaging 73.0 yards and over five catches per game in the 2025 season, making him a great bet to find the end zone against this Jets defense.
New York is just 30th in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense, and it’s allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns in the NFL (11) through five games.
The Broncos have spread the ball around a lot on offense this season, but Sutton has played 87.5 percent of the team’s snaps and is the clear No. 1 target on the outside. He is a solid pick to score for the fourth time in six games.
Garrett Wilson Anytime TD (+160)
Even though the Jets are 0-5, wide receiver Garrett Wilson has put up some impressive numbers in the 2025 season.
Wilson has 33 receptions on 48 targets for 382 yards and four scores. He has scored in every game except the team’s Week 2 loss to Buffalo, and he’s found the end zone in every game that Fields has started and finished in 2025.
Wilson is the unquestioned No. 1 option in this passing game, and while he may have to face off with Pat Surtain II for most of the day, he’s reeled in late scores in multiple games this season. That makes him worth a look at this price since the Jets’ offense has very few trustworthy skill players.
J.K. Dobbins Anytime TD (-135)
Dobbins has scored in four of his five games in the 2025 season, and he’s ran for at least 63 yards in every game.
The clear No. 1 back when it comes to Denver’s ground game, Dobbins is worth a look to score against a Jets defense that allowed multiple touchdowns to Javonte Williams in Week 5. Overall, New York is allowing 4.5 yards per carry this season and it’s allowed five rushing scores in as many games.
Dobbins should get plenty of touches for Denver after rushing for 101 yards in Week 4 and handling 20 carries in Week 5.
