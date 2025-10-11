Broncos vs. Jets Best Prop Bets for NFL London Game in Week 6 (Bet on Courtland Sutton)
Another London game in the NFL means bettors can wake up and start taking prop bets from the jump in Week 6, and there are several players worth considering in the Denver Broncos-New York Jets clash.
Denver’s offense has been average in 2025, but it has a “get-right spot” against a New York team that couldn’t stop the Dallas Cowboys — who didn’t have CeeDee Lamb — in Week 5.
The Broncos have had some consistently great performers in Courtland Sutton and J.K. Dobbins this season, and they could be worth a look as prop targets against a winless Jets team.
Meanwhile, New York is hoping Justin Fields can move this offense better in the early stages of the game, although he has shown a nice rapport with Garrett Wilson and Mason Taylor in 2025.
New York has been a tough team to bet on in the prop market, but I still think there is a bet or two worth considering against a stingy Denver defense.
Let’s dive into the breakdowns for each of these props for this Week 6 showdown in London.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Broncos vs. Jets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Mason Taylor 4+ Receptions (-163)
- Courtland Sutton OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
- RJ Harvey OVER 2.5 Receptions (+103)
Mason Taylor 4+ Receptions (-163)
Jets rookie tight end Mason Taylor has been on fire as of late, catching four or more passes in three games in a row.
Taylor has been targeted 25 times during that stretch, and he’s quietly emerged as the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Garrett Wilson.
While Fields is far from an elite passer, he has locked in on Taylor as of late, hooking up with him nine times (on 12 targets) for 67 yards in Week 5.
Since Pat Surtain II is likely going to shadow Wilson, Taylor may emerge as the top option in the passing game for the Jets against a tough Denver defense.
Courtland Sutton OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
This number is way too low for Broncos star Courtland Sutton, as he’s picked up 81 or more receiving yards in three straight games and has cleared this line in four of his five matchups this season.
Even though Sauce Gardner is one of the better corners in the league, he doesn’t always travel with the top receiver and the Jets have the No. 30 defense in EPA/Pass in 2025.
On top of that, Sutton is on the field for just about every offensive snap for Denver (he’s played 87.5 percent of the snaps this season), and has been targeted 37 times by Bo Nix.
Sutton is averaging 73.0 yards per game this season, and I think he’s a great bet to hit his season average again in Week 6.
RJ Harvey OVER 2.5 Receptions (+103)
Broncos rookie running back RJ Harvey has carved out a solid role behind Dobbins in the offense, and he’s become a key part of the team’s passing game.
Harvey has three or more receptions in three games in a row, and he’s been targeted 11 times by Bo Nix during that stretch. Plus, Harvey played over 40 percent of the snaps in Denver’s blowout win over Cincy in Week 4.
If the Broncos get up big in this game – they’re heavily favored in the latest odds – Harvey could see an expanded role in the second half. Either way, he’s been the preferred pass catcher out of the backfield between him and Dobbins, and I don’t mind him at plus money to clear this line for the fourth game in a row.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.