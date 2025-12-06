Broncos vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 14 (Fade Both Quarterbacks)
The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are two teams having completely different seasons.
The 10-2 Broncos have won nine games in a row, while the 2-10 Raiders have lost their last six contests.
Denver won the first meeting 10-7 last month, and we could see a similar low-scoring contest this time around with the total set at 39.5.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Broncos vs. Raiders on Sunday, December 7.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Broncos vs. Raiders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Bo Nix OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-102)
- Geno Smith OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-150)
- RJ Harvey Anytime TD (-125)
Bo Nix OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-102)
The Broncos might be 10-2, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Bo Nix is one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He has 19 touchdowns and 9 interceptions through 12 games, and some of his warts have been showing in recent weeks.
Nix started the season with four interceptions in his first four games, went three games without a pick, and is back to five interceptions in his last five contests, including two against the Raiders.
Las Vegas’ defense has had an interception in its last two games, four of five, and seven of 12 this season. I’ll take this -102 price for Nix to get picked off again.
Geno Smith OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-150)
I’m fading both quarterbacks, although this one has a much higher price at -150. That’s because Geno Smith has 14 interceptions in 12 games this season, and has thrown a pick in all but three of those contests.
The Broncos held Smith to 143 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception on 16 of 26 passing in Denver last month. They’ve been able to force an interception in three straight games and five of their last six contests.
RJ Harvey Anytime TD (-125)
Someone is going to have to score in this game, and it’s likely to be RJ Harvey. The Broncos running back scored twice last week in Washington to give him seven touchdowns in his last five games.
Harvey didn’t score against the Raiders back in Week 10, but they’ve allowed 14 touchdowns to running backs this season, including both Kimani Vidal and Jaret Patterson scoring last week for the Chargers after Quinshon Judkins’ two-touchdown performance.
The Broncos should look to lean on Harvey in the running game in Vegas on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.