Broncos vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9 (Fade Bo Nix)
The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans are set to face each other in a game between two AFC hopefuls in Week 10 action.
The Broncos currently sit in first place in the AFC West at 6-2 and are looking to build on that lead. Meanwhile, the Texans are at 3-4, and while they're still alive for a playoff spot, they can ill-afford to lose many more games.
Broncos vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets
- Bo Nix UNDER 211.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Ka'imi Fairbairn OVER 7.5 Kicking Points (+100) via BetMGM
- Nick Chubb Anytime Touchdown (+225) via DraftKings
Bo Nix UNDER 211.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Bo Nix to go UNDER his passing yards total this week is my No. 2 ranked player prop for Week 9:
Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos will take on the most underrated defense in the NFL, the Houston Texans. The Texans rank first in opponent dropback EPA and second in opponent dropback success rate. It's also worth noting that Nix's passing yards drop dramatically when playing on the road. He averages 56.9 fewer passing yards per play in his career when playing away from home. That will play a significant role in Houston on Sunday.
Ka'imi Fairbairn OVER 7.5 Kicking Points (+100)
I broke down why Ka'imi Fairbairn to go over 7.5 kicking points is my No. 4-ranked player prop for Week 9:
This game is a picture-perfect matchup for the Houston Texans' kicker to have a productive game. The Texans rank 31st in red zone offense, scoring a touchdown on 42.11% of their red zone appearances. They'll now face a Broncos defense that ranks first in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score a touchdown on just 40% of their red zone trips. A bad red zone offense against an elite red zone defense will likely lead to plenty of field goal attempts by Fairbairn. He already ranks second in field goals with 17 this season.
Nick Chubb Anytime Touchdown (+225)
Nick Chubb has lost some of his carries to Woody Marks, but the Texans' running back still played 43.8% of offensive snaps last week, racking up 17 carries and two receptions. He's getting enough work to make him a valuable bet to score a touchdown at +225 odds.
