Browns 2024 Win Total Projection (Oddsmakers Not Counting on Double Digit Wins Despite Healthy Deshaun Watson)
The Cleveland Browns made the postseason in 2023, but it wasn’t under normal circumstances.
After signing Joe Flacco midway through the season to fill in for the injured Deshaun Watson, who were already down star running back Nick Chubb, the Browns won 11 games behind a stout defense en route to a postseason appearance.
Both Watson and Chubb are expected back, and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett still looms as arguably the most feared pass rusher in the NFL, but the Browns win total is noticeably lower than last year’s mark.
Here’s how FanDuel Sportsbook is lining the Browns in the regular season win total market.
Browns Win Total Projection for 2024 Season
8.5 (Over -138/Under +112)
Can Healthy Browns Get Back to Postseason?
The Browns are members of arguably the most competitive division in the NFL, the AFC North, that features two teams expected to win double digit games (Ravens and Bengals) and another team that has won eight or more games in 20 consecutive seasons (Steelers).
To that point, the Browns are still projected to win nine or more games 57.98% of the time, per FD.
However, Cleveland fits right in as a playoff threat with an elite defense and an offense that hopes to come together with a healthy starting backfield around reigning Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski.
Watson has had a lot happen over the last few years, but showed flashes of promise with the Browns, engineering a come from behind effort to beat the Ravens with a fractured shoulder that ultimately cost him the rest of the season. That came after the 2022 leading rusher Chubb suffered a season ending knee injury in Week 2 against the Steelers.
Despite having both players back for much, if not all of the season, the team is viewed to finish with a worse record than last season, mainly due to the schedule. Cleveland faces both NFC East playoff teams from a year ago, the Cowboys and Eagles, as well as the Dolphins and Chiefs in addition to the competitive division slate.
However, despite the tricky schedule, the Browns are looked at as a more than capable team of beating anyone. The team is a 1.5-point underdog (-104 on the monyeline which translates to 50.98% implied probability) in Week 1 at home against the Cowboys.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.